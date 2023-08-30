About Cookies on This Site

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Inverter Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.
GB-B4452SE_Bottom-Freezer-NobleSteel-02-2-LinearCooling-Desktop
GB-B4452SE_Bottom-Freezer-NobleSteel-02-2-LinearCooling
GB-B4452SE_Bottom-Freezer-NobleSteel-02-2-LinearCooling
24 Hours Even Cooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

DoorCooling+™

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-DoorCooling+™ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+™ model (GBB72NSDFN).

Adjust Humidity Settings
FRESHBalancer™

Adjust Humidity Settings

Extend the life of your fruits and vegetables by optimising the humidity levels in the Fresh Balancer™.
Inverter Linear Compressor

4½ Star Rating With Inverter Linear Compressor

With less vibration, moving parts and noise than a conventional LG compressor system, the 450L bottom mount fridge boasts first to market a class leading 4½ star energy rating. As the Inverter Linear Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year* parts warranty on the compressor.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Chilled Compartment, Eases Defrosting Time

Chilled Compartment, Eases Defrosting Time

The enclosed ‘chilled’ compartment remains colder than the main refrigerator cavity. This helps reduce the need to freeze and defrost certain items.

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

SmartThinQ™

Remotely Adjust Your Fridge Settings

With a compatible smartphone and LG SmartThinQ™ app, you can remotely adjust temperature settings so your fridge is ready to accommodate a large grocery spree*.

*Compatible smartphone with Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) or later or iOS 8 or later required for LG SmartThinQ™ app.Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection’s required.*Product image shown may vary from actual product.

Impeccable Exterior Design

Impeccable Exterior Design

The new sleek and elegant bottom mount fridge is 705mm in width and accommodates most kitchens with a premium exterior design that will complement your own kitchen.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Capacity
451 L
Dimension (W X H X D)
700 X 1850 X 700
key usp1
NatureFRESH™
key usp2
LINEARCooling™

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

122

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

329

Net Storage (total)

451

Gross Storage (Freezer)

155

Gross Storage (Refrigerator)

345

Gross Storage (total)

500

STUFFING Q

20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC,Truck

21/48/62

GENERAL FEATURES

Display-Exterial LED

Yes(White)

Temp. control-Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)

Yes

Temp. control - Express Freeze

Yes

Temp. control - Child Lock

Yes

Temp. control - Door alarm

Yes

Temp. function-Door Cooling+

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Refrigerant

R600a

Inverter Compressor

BMK110NAMV

Finish (Door)-STS/ Brushed Steel/ Shine Steel New Platinum Silver/ Super White Black & etc. (Option)

Platinum silver3

Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

EMBO

Handle Type - Material

Plastic

Handle Type - Type (Name of handles and Easy open)

Pocket-Handle

Bio shield (Gasket)

Yes

Reversible door

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Lamp

Yes (Top)

COMPARTMENT

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf-Tempered glass

3(Deco Front Gray)

Door basket-Transparent

4+2 Full

Door basket-2ℓ Bottle Storage

Yes

Fresh Zone (Fruits & Vegetables)

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V-Tempered Glass

Yes (Front Décor Gray)

Vegetable Box-One (without Divider)

Yes(1)

Deodorizer

Yes

Egg tray

Yes

Ice maker-Twist Ice Tray

Yes

Drawer-Transparent

2+1

