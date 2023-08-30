About Cookies on This Site

LG 464L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Platinum Silver

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG 464L Multi Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Platinum Silver

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the freshness for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

DoorCooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling ™.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

A video starts with a dark cloud floating around the "Pure N Fresh" panel in the refrigerator. Suddenly everything is sucked into the panel and a bright light flashes across the panel.

Hygiene Fresh+

Less Odors, More Freshness

The Hygiene Fresh+ filter minimizes odor through a carbon filtration system, keeping the air inside fresh.

*H2S removal rate over time based on LG Internal test result. Results may vary in actual use.
*The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.
FRESHBalancer™

Level Up the Freshness with Optimal Humidity

Maintain optimal humidity to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.
Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages.

Modern Elegance In Every Detail

The metallic and silver accents inside the refrigerator adds another level of sophistication to the sleek French Door.

Metal Fresh™

Metal Fresh™

Metallic Decoration

Metallic Decoration

Soft LED Lighting

Soft LED Lighting

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Learn More

Voice Control

Smart Alert

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your refrigerator exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, "Turn on Express Freeze" and the AI speaker will listen and make sure your groceries are taken care of.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Compressor logo is next to the Inverter Linear logo.

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

835 x 1787 x 734

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

496

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Finish (Door)

P/S3

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Multi Door

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

2 Tick

CONTROL & DISPLAY

External LED Display

Button-88-white

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

114

Packing Weight (kg)

124

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

835 x 1787 x 734

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

No

Drawer_Freezer

6 Tranparent

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Plumbing

No plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

P/S3

Door (Material)

VCM

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Handle Type

No

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

496

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Hygiene Fresh+

Yes

Shelf_Folding

No

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

What people are saying

GF-B4533PZ