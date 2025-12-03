About Cookies on This Site

571L Multi Door Refrigerator in Essence Black Steel

571L Multi Door Refrigerator in Essence Black Steel

GF-F5885EP
Front view of 570L Multi-door Refrigerator Essence Black Steel with LinearCooling™, DoorCooling+™, FRESHConverter+™ (GF-F5885EP.AEPQESL)
front open view with food stored.
detailed view of the upper part of the fridge.
detailed view of the bottom drawer part of the fridge.
detailed veiw of control panel of fresh converter.
detailed view of ice bucket.
left side view.
right side view.
side view
back view.
Key Features

  • Linear Cooling™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Hygiene Fresh+™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Water Dispenser
  • Auto Ice Maker
More

Differentiated and Slim Design with Fresh Innovation

Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit

Linear Cooling™

Seals in freshness for longer period

Seals in freshness longer

Door Cooling+™

Cools items in door compartment quickly and promotes even cooling

Lower energy consumption and cost savings

FRESHConverter+™

Prolonges freshness by adjusting temperature based on food type

Water Dispenser

Water Dispenser

Effortless access to drinking water

A retro modern kitchen is reflected in the sleek design of the lg french door refrigerator with a black matte steel door.
A cozy living room and kitchen are reflected in the sleek design of the lg french door refrigerator with blakc matte steel doors.
Completing the stylish kitchen space, the lg french door refrigerator with black matte steel doors.
Overall view of LG multi door refrigerator with black matte steel door.
Linear Cooling™

Seals In Farm Freshness Longer

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavour and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days*.

lg refrigerator linear cooling keeps food fresh for up to 7 days with plus or minus 0.5 celcius temperature control.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage. Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Door Cooling+™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.

lg refrigerator door cooling technology helps foods and beverages to maintain consistent temperature.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-Door Cooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Hygiene Fresh+™

Reduce Fridge Odours and Eliminates Bacteria*

Hygiene Fresh+™ automatically cleans and purifies its internal air, ensuring that the air inside is kept fresh and hygienic. Its five-stage filtering system helps keep food fresher for longer.

*Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

FRESHConverter+™

Adjust Temperature based on Food Type

FRESHConverter™ retains the optimal temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish and vegetables.

*The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat, Fish, and Vegetables.

Auto Ice Maker

More Ice Cubes for the Family

The Auto Ice Maker eliminates the need for daily tasks such as manually filling water and twisting ice trays, ensuring a continuous supply of ice cubes with minimal effort.

Auto ice maker feature of lg french door refrigerator, creating and storing ice.

Effortless Access to Drinking Water

A spacious water container to ensure lasting hydration and everyday convenience.

Smart Learner

Smart Personalisation

Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling, energy usage, and ice usage. It cools down two hours before the high usage to prevent energy waste. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it reduces energy waste by limiting compressor movements.

The lg refrigerator analyzes usage patterns to reduce unnecessary power consumption during low-usage nights.

Night

The lg refrigerator analyzes usage patterns by learning frequent opening times to prevent sudden temperature increases.

Day

LG ThinQ™

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The *LG ThinQ™ app gives you smart fridge monitoring and allows you to activate the 'Express Freeze' feature with just a tap of a button.

Smart Diagnosisᵀᴹ

Receive Alerts Through LG ThinQᵀᴹ

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification to your phone to alert you.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. LG Smart ThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™. Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year part warranty*

FAQ

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer? 

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Alternatively, use the LG ThinQ® App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple innovative features. From roomy French Door styles and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door® technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers a choice of Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that help keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like plumbed or non-plumbed water dispensers, a UVnano® water dispenser, folding shelves and Craft Ice™ Maker. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency rating and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

It depends on the size of your household, for a good rule of thumb: Capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 400-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1777 x 736

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    450

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CAPACITY

  • Gross Volume Freezer (L)

    210

  • Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)

    419

  • Gross Volume Total (L)

    629

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    176

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    395

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    571

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    128

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    137

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1777 x 736

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    4 Transparent

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Water Only

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    White (In Cabinet)

  • Handle Type

    Pocket handle type

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    450

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

