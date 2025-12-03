We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
571L Multi Door Refrigerator in Essence Black Steel
Differentiated and Slim Design with Fresh Innovation
Linear Cooling™
Seals in freshness for longer period
Door Cooling+™
Cools items in door compartment quickly and promotes even cooling
FRESHConverter+™
Prolonges freshness by adjusting temperature based on food type
Water Dispenser
Effortless access to drinking water
Linear Cooling™
Seals In Farm Freshness Longer
Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavour and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days*.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage. Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Door Cooling+™
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster
Door Cooling+™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.
*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-Door Cooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.
Hygiene Fresh+™
Reduce Fridge Odours and Eliminates Bacteria*
Hygiene Fresh+™ automatically cleans and purifies its internal air, ensuring that the air inside is kept fresh and hygienic. Its five-stage filtering system helps keep food fresher for longer.
*Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
FRESHConverter+™
Adjust Temperature based on Food Type
FRESHConverter™ retains the optimal temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish and vegetables.
*The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat, Fish, and Vegetables.
Auto Ice Maker
More Ice Cubes for the Family
The Auto Ice Maker eliminates the need for daily tasks such as manually filling water and twisting ice trays, ensuring a continuous supply of ice cubes with minimal effort.
Effortless Access to Drinking Water
A spacious water container to ensure lasting hydration and everyday convenience.
Smart Learner
Smart Personalisation
Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimise cooling, energy usage, and ice usage. It cools down two hours before the high usage to prevent energy waste. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it reduces energy waste by limiting compressor movements.
Night
Day
LG ThinQ™
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The *LG ThinQ™ app gives you smart fridge monitoring and allows you to activate the 'Express Freeze' feature with just a tap of a button.
Smart Diagnosisᵀᴹ
Receive Alerts Through LG ThinQᵀᴹ
Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification to your phone to alert you.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. LG Smart ThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™. Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
10 Year Parts Warranty
With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year part warranty*
FAQ
Q.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
A.
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Alternatively, use the LG ThinQ® App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
Q.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
A.
LG offers a broad range of stylish, efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple innovative features. From roomy French Door styles and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door® technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers a choice of Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that help keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like plumbed or non-plumbed water dispensers, a UVnano® water dispenser, folding shelves and Craft Ice™ Maker. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency rating and product warranty.
Q.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
A.
It depends on the size of your household, for a good rule of thumb: Capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 400-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1777 x 736
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
450
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
All specs
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Multi Door
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Tick
CAPACITY
Gross Volume Freezer (L)
210
Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)
419
Gross Volume Total (L)
629
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
176
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
395
Storage Volume Total (L)
571
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
Internal LED Display
LED Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
128
Packing Weight (kg)
137
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1777 x 736
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Cleaning Time
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
InstaView
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
Top LED
Door Basket_Transparent
No
Drawer_Freezer
4 Transparent
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Ice & Water Dispenser
Water Only
Plumbing
No plumbing required
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
Door (Material)
VCM
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
White (In Cabinet)
Handle Type
Pocket handle type
PERFORMANCE
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
450
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Door Basket_Transparent
6
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Shelf_Folding
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Product Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Accessories Warranty
Check your accessories warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Objet Platinum Care+
LG Objet premium support: priority assistance, expert help, and tailored solutions.
Recommended Product