LG 527L Smart Inverter Compressor Refrigerator in Mint Beige Glass

Built for performance, Styled by you

Personalise your kitchen with a pop of colour.

It shows combination of 4 colors : Beige, Silver, Pink and Mint of mist glass.

*Products in the video are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

*Images above are illustration purposes only.

*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.

Premium Finish with Matte Glass

The delightful union of green and silver elevates your kitchen to the height of luxury.

It shows combination of panel colors.

Design your kitchen

Create your own space to express unique taste and personality.

Light on inside when knocking twice.

InstaView™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the freshness for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

door cooling function on the inside top can preserve the things stored freshly.

Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with even and faster performance of Door Cooling+™ 

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only.

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.

*Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened. 

Highlighted Hygiene Fresh+ Metal Decoration inside

Hygiene Fresh+

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.999%* of bacteria.

*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae

*Tested by Intertek, ISO27447 Test Protocol.

*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.

*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions. *Blue light is used for illustration only.

image shows how folding shelf is operated. By simply sliding it back, more space is created to store tall bottles.

Folding Shelf

Design for Tall Items

The Folding Shelf gives you double the height to store taller items. 

By simply sliding it back, you can create more space for tall items like a tall bottle or pot.

Remote Control

Smart Alert

Monitoring

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator in a way you never could before. Turn on ‘Express Freeze’ with just the tap of a button.

 

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your refrigerator. Whether it's everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ.

*The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual.

*Smart feature and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Logo of Inverter Linear Compressor with 10 year warranty and Inverter Linear

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Dimensions

GF-Q5143GE

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

914 x 1860 x 680

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

548

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Finish (Door)

Mint-Beige

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Multi Door

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

2 Tick

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

Inner Top Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

138

Packing Weight (kg)

147

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

914 x 1860 x 680

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Door Basket_Transparent

No

Drawer_Freezer

6 Tranparent

Shelf_Tempered Glass

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

Normal Ice Tray

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Mint-Beige

Door (Material)

Glass

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

Handle Type

Square Handle

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

548

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top + Side LED

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Hygiene Fresh+

Yes

Shelf_Folding

1-step folding

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

What people are saying

