613L Dark Grapite Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

613L Dark Grapite Side-by-Side Refrigerator

GS-B6181DS

613L Dark Grapite Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Summary

Print

Dimensions

Capacity
613
Dimension (W X H X D)
912 x 1790 x 717
key usp1
Linear Inverter Compressor®
key usp2
Fast freezing

All specs

TYPE

TYPE

Side-by-Side Refrigerator

BASIC

Net Storage (Freezer)

219

Net Storage (Refrigerator)

394

Net Storage (total)

613

FEATURES

Compressor

Inverter Linear

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Child lock

Yes

Digital Sensors

Yes

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURES

Fresh zone

Yes

Tempered Glass Shelf

4EA

FREEZER FEATURES

Ice Maker

Normal Ice Tray

SMART FEATURES

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

WARRANTY

Inverter Linear Compressor™ 10year Warranty

Yes

ECO FRIENDLY FEATURES

NEA Energy rating

2

kWh

569kWh

Lighting

Yes

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

717

Height (mm)

1790

Width (mm)

912

Weight (KG)

115

DESIGN

Body Color

Dark Grapite

Handle

Easy pocket handle

