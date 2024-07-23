Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
647L Side by Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

647L Side by Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

GS-B6473PY

647L Side by Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor™ in Prime Silver

Front View
An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.

Linear Cooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days*.

*Based on LG’s internal test results measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of vegetables on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE Linear Cooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of Door Cooling+™.

*Based on LG's internal test results comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only. Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

A video starts with a close up view of the "Hygiene Fresh " panel on the refrigerator. Various bacteria fly around and then everything is sucked into the "Hygiene Fresh " panel and a light shines across the panel.

Hygiene Fresh+™

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

 

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+™ , which deodorizes and removes up to 99.999% of bacteria.

*Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae. Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions. The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

Modern Elegance In Every Detail

 

The silver accents and metallic wall give the design a premium feel from the inside out.

Metal Fresh™

Metallic Decoration

Soft LED Lighting

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by Linear Cooling™ and Door Cooling+™. The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year parts warranty*.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

GS-B6473PY

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    496

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CAPACITY

  • Gross Volume Freezer (L)

    270

  • Gross Volume Refrigerator (L)

    424

  • Gross Volume Total (L)

    694

  • Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

    30

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    203

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    414

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    647

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    118

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    128

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Side LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    F/R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Spray

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    496

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you