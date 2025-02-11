628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Essence Black Steel

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-Door Cooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.