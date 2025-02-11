Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Essence Black Steel

628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Essence Black Steel

GS-X6104EV

628L InstaView® Door-in-Door® Side by Side Fridge in Essence Black Steel

()
Key Features

  • InstaView® Door-in-Door®
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Ice & Water Dispenser
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
More

Sophisticated Design, Fresh Innovation

Knock twice to see inside

InstaView®
Door-in-Door®

Knock twice to see inside

UV Nano® Water Dispenser

UV Nano®
Water Dispenser

Removes up to 99.99% of harmful bacteria*

3 Ticks <br>Energy Efficiency

3 Ticks Energy Efficiency

Lower energy consumption and cost savings

Fresh food-filled refrigerator with open door and 10-year warranty label of smart inverter compressor.

Smart Inverter
Compressor™

10 years part warranty

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users. UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

Black Glass InstaView®

Knock Twice, See Inside

Knock twice on the glass to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door. This prevents cold air from escaping and helps keep food fresher for longer. 

Door-in-Door®

Easy Access to Your Favourites

The Door-in-Door® feature allows you to easily access your favorite snacks and beverages without opening the entire fridge door, reducing cold air loss and helping to keep food fresher for longer.

Door-in-Door™

Flat Door with Compact Design

Timeless and Contemporary Design for the Modern Kitchen

The flat door and pocket handle effortlessly modernise and add a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Modern kitchen with a refrigerator that blends seamlessly into surrounding cabinetry, resembling a built-in model.

Retractable Shelf

Zero Clearance

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Metal Fresh™

Metallic Decoration

Soft LED Lighting

Close-up of metal fresh label inside the refrigerator.

Square Pocket Handle

NatureFRESH™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

Bowl of fresh vegetables as if freshly harvested from a farm with the help of a refrigerator's cooling technology.

Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days

Linear Cooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days*.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi  on the  shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE Linear Cooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage. Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Door Cooling+™ provides faster cooling that distributes evenly to door sides. This not only keeps drinks cooler but with special air vents, allows freshness no matter where in the fridge food is placed.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE’s Non-Door Cooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and Door Cooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN). Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop working when the door is opened.

Adjustable Temperatures

FRESHConverter™ retains the right temperature for each item or food group such as meat, fish, and vegetables.

Close-up of meat-filled fresh converter, set at proper temperature for meat among meat, fish, and vegetables options.

Instantly Chill with a Blast of Cold Air

Express Cool refreshes and retains freshness with a speedy, powerful blast of cold air.

Close-up of the express cool button located at the top of the refrigerator.

Fresher and Easier with Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner. It frees you from having to remove frost manually.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Parts Warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator, we back the Smart Inverter Compressor™ with a 10 year parts warranty*.

Refrigerator with efficient cooling system by smart inverter compressor and 10-year warranty label of compressor.

*2 years parts and labour warranty on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

FAQ

What size fridge freezer do I need?

Although it depends on your lifestyle, as a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) suffices for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra width for storing trays, platters, and etc. Since we at LG wish for every customer to find the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, we offer a selection of sizes per range.

Is a double door fridge useful?

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used sections.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

What does it mean for a fridge freezer to be frost-free?

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, then condenses into water, which immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, automatically preventing frost buildup.

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    495

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

All specs

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Tick

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

    15

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    192

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    407

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    628

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    147

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    157

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    F/R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Spray

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    495

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

