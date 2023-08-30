We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 335L Top Freezer in Platinum Silver
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Summary
Dimensions
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
600 x 1720 x 710
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
310
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
-
Platinum Silver III
All specs
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Product Type
-
Top Freezer Refrigerator
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
External LED Display
-
Yes (White)
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Platinum Silver III
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Handle
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
310
-
Compressor Type
-
Linear Compressor
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Yes (Module 4)
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4 Full
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
2 (Deco Front Grey)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4 Full
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
2 (Deco Front Grey)
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Product Type
-
Top Freezer
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
600 x 1720 x 710
Contact Us
Buy directly
GT-B3302PZ
LG 335L Top Freezer in Platinum Silver