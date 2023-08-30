About Cookies on This Site

LG 335L Top Freezer in Platinum Silver

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Even Cooling in Any Where
Even Cooling in Any Where

LG DoorCooling ™ makes inside temperature more even and cool 35% quicker than conventional cooling system.Significantly reduce the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment
Even Cooling in Any Time
Even Cooling in Any Time

With LG New LINEAR Cooling™, the temperature only fluctuates within ±0.5℃, with steady and even temperature, it keeps food fresher and longer than a conventional cooling system.
Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.
Easy Storage
Easy Storage

LG's top freezer refrigerator has a detachable & moving ice maker which you can easily take out and move this ice tray whenever they need more feezer space.
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Table Caption
Features GT-B3127PZ GR-B2757PZ GT-T3867PZ GT-B4387PZ
GT-B3127PZ
312L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GR-B2757PZ
253L Top Freezer with Linear Cooling in Platinum Silver
GT-T3867PZ
393L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
GT-B4387PZ
438L Top Freezer with Inverter Linear Compressor in Platinum Silver
Capacity 312L 253L 393L 438L
Dimensions (W X H X D) 600 x 1690 x 665 mm 555 x 1665 x 620 mm 700 x 1680 x 700 mm 700 x 1780 x 730 mm
Compressor Inverter Linear Inverter Linear Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor Inverter Linear Compressor
Hygiene+ No No No Yes
Door Cooling+ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Water Dispenser No No No No
Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now

Dimensions

Capacity
335
Dimension (W X H X D)
600 x 1720 x 710
key usp1
Linear Compressor
key usp2
Door Cooling+™

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

600 x 1720 x 710

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

310

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver III

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Freezer Refrigerator

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

LED

CONTROL & DISPLAY

External LED Display

Yes (White)

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver III

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

310

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Yes (Module 4)

Door Basket_Transparent

4 Full

Hygiene Fresh

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2 (Deco Front Grey)

Vegetable Box

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

4 Full

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2 (Deco Front Grey)

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Freezer

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

600 x 1720 x 710

