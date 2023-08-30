About Cookies on This Site

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case

PWKAUW01

LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case

Front view of LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier Case in white

Summary

Print
CAPACITY
216 x 105 x 128
Dimension (W x H x D)
1 Year
USP 1
/
USP 2
/

All specs

GENERAL

Model Name

PWKAUW01

Product Type

Wearable Air Purifier

Color

White

Type of Lamp

UVC

UVnano

Max 99.99% Sanitization within 30 mins.

Filter Drying

Max 99% Sanitization within 4 hours

Wearable Air Purifier charge

Approx. 2h (Max)

Wavelength Of UV Light

275nm

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

POWER

Power Source

USB C type

Power input

DC5V/1.8 A

Power consumption

7.7W

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Product (WxHxD),mm

216 x 105 x 128

Box (WxHxD),mm

250 x 173 x 131

Weight (Net)

470g

ORIGIN

Production Site

Korea

