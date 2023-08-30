We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Dualcool Single Split Smart Inverter Aircon 18,000 BTU (ThinQ, R32)
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates. *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. *Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*It may vary depending on usage environment.
Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption
Environment-Friendly Refrigerant
Quick and Easy Installation
Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.
Easy Control in Dark
No need to turn on the light to change mode of your air conditioner by applying GYRO sensor in the remote.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Ionizer
-
Yes
-
Dehumidification
-
2.5
-
Color(Body)
-
White
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
998 x 345 x 210
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
-
11.6
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
870 x 650 x 330
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
-
- / 45 / 40 / 37 / 32
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
-
42
-
Refrigerant Type
-
R32
S3-Q18K21PA
LG Dualcool Single Split Smart Inverter Aircon 18,000 BTU (ThinQ, R32)