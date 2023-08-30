We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Wireless Sound Bar LAS450H
All specs
-
Channel
-
2.1 CH
-
Power Output - Total
-
220W
-
Power Output - Front
-
60W x 2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
-
100W (Wireless)
-
Including Speaker - Front (SPL)
-
82dB
-
Including Speaker - Front (System)
-
2Way/Bi-Amping
-
Including Speaker - Front (Tweeter Unit)
-
20mm PPS Dome
-
Including Speaker - Front (Woofer Unit)
-
40x100mm/4ohm
-
Including Speaker - Front (Impedance)
-
4ohm
-
Including Speaker - Front (Magnetic Shielding)
-
Non-Shield
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (Model Name)
-
S45A1-D
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (SPL)
-
85dB
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (System)
-
Bass Reflex
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (Woofer Unit)
-
6 inch
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (Impedance)
-
3ohm
-
External Speaker - Subwoofer (Magnetic Shielding)
-
Semi-Shield
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
-
Yes
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Music Curation
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel(ARC)
-
Yes
-
3D Video Signal Pass Through
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
-
Yes / No
-
Smart UX
-
Yes
-
Smart UX - Bluetooth multi-phone pairing (Max 3)
-
Yes
-
FOTA(Firmware On The Air)
-
Yes
-
Any TV Remote Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Bluetooth)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Bluetooth with LG TV)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off (Optical)
-
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms)
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Standby Pass Through Audio, Video
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level - 20~+6dB
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
-
Sleep
-
Yes
-
USB Host
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit (Type)
-
MA4(Black)
-
Remote Control Unit (Battery(Size))
-
AAAx2
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
OM - Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Web
-
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Table Stand(Detachable Foot)
-
Yes
-
Carton Box Type
-
Offset
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
890 x 55 x 89
-
Foot (H) mm
-
2
-
Subwoofer: Size (W x H x D) mm
-
171 x 350 x 261
-
Net Weight (Kg)
-
2.56Kg
-
Subwoofer: Net Weight (Kg)
-
3.3Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
-
946 x 433 x 223
-
Container Q'ty (20ft)
-
290
-
Container Q'ty (40ft)
-
620
-
Container Q'ty (40ft [HC])
-
743
-
Power - Type (SMPS)
-
100~240V, 50/73Hz
-
Power - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Power (Subwoofer) - Type (SMPS)
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power (Subwoofer) - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Power (Subwoofer) - Power Consumption
-
20W
-
Power (Subwoofer) - Wireless
-
2.4GHz Only
-
Audio Input (Portable In (3.5Ø))
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
Yes (1)
-
USB
-
Yes
-
HDMI : Output
-
Yes
-
HDMI: Input
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LCD (8 Char.)
-
LED Indicator Color
-
Red(Stand By)
-
Auto Display Off (LED)
-
Yes
