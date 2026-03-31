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LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos® 3.1.3 channel S80TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos® 3.1.3 channel S80TY

S80TY
Front view of LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos® 3.1.3 channel S80TY S80TY
USP Card: WOW Orchestra
USP Card: Dolby Atmos
Front view of LG Soundbar S80TY and subwoofer
Angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY and subwoofer with measurement
Front view of LG Soundbar S80TY
Top view of LG Soundbar S80TY
Top angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY's Center Up-Firing Channel
Top angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY's back
Angled view of the subwoofer
Back view of the subwoofer
Front view of LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos® 3.1.3 channel S80TY S80TY
USP Card: WOW Orchestra
USP Card: Dolby Atmos
Front view of LG Soundbar S80TY and subwoofer
Angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY and subwoofer with measurement
Front view of LG Soundbar S80TY
Top view of LG Soundbar S80TY
Top angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY's Center Up-Firing Channel
Top angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S80TY's back
Angled view of the subwoofer
Back view of the subwoofer

Key Features

  • Incredible Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos® and Triple Up-firing speakers
  • Seamless compatibility with Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay2
  • Room-filling 3.1.3ch surround sound
More
LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

LG Soundbar on a grey surface against a grey backdrop in angled aerial perspective.

Elevating your LG TV experience with top-notch soundbar

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG TV, LG Soundbar, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room. A grid overlay appears over the room, like a scan of the space. White soundwaves made of droplets show the Rear Speakers and Soundbar playing in harmony together.

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG TV, LG Soundbar, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room. A grid overlay appears over the room, like a scan of the space. White soundwaves made of droplets show the Rear Speakers and Soundbar playing in harmony together.

*Screen images simulated.

Feel the realism of an audio panorama

Center Up-firing Channel

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

The Center-up firing speaker delivers sound from above the screen, aligning dialogue with the visuals for improved voice delivery. 

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

**Screen images simulated.

Title copy 'ONE EXPERIENCE' in a green and yellow gradient pattern.

Title copy 'ONE EXPERIENCE' in a green and yellow gradient pattern.

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

Dolby Atmos®

Movie night sounds like the theater with Dolby Atmos®

Immerse yourself in the perfect Dolby experience with LG TV's Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® on LG Soundbar.

A movie plays on an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern city apartment in a side angle view. White beads depicting sound waves project upwards and downwards from the Soundbar and TV, creating a dome of sound in the space. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby® and Dolby Vision® are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound

Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

LG TV and LG Soundbar are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands appear one at a time depicting virtual layers, and come together to create a whole sound dome.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.

**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

***Screen images simulated.

****This video is created with S80TR. The S80TY model does not inlcude rear speakers.

3.1.3ch Surround Sound

Mesmerizing sound all around

Feel every scene with 480W of dynamic 3.1.3ch surround sound system, up-firing center speaker, and subwoofer—powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and rear speakers, looping around the sofa and living space. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby® and Dolby Vision® are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated.

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features, even while you watch.

Duets with your LG TV's sound

The unique sound, range, and tonal qualities of your LG Soundbar and LG TV come together in harmony for an engrossing and impactful sonic experience.

 

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight

WOWCAST lets you connect your LG Soundbar to your LG TV wirelessly and unlocks lossless multi-channel audio support.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS/B5/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/92/91/89/86/82/80/75, NANO80/75, UHD UA84/UA73/UT80/UR/UQ. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS/B5/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/92/91/89/86/82/80/75 (QNED 80 support limited to 2022, 2023 and 2025), NANO80 (2025 only), UHD UA84/UA73 (2025 only). Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

*****WOWCAST Ready Compatible TVs (or WOWCAST Built-in TVs): OLED Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/B5/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2,

QNED 99/92/91/89/86/80 (QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023). Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

******Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection and/or App is required for updates (TV and/or Soundbar).

LG TV + LG soundbar, where the orchestra begins.

LG TV and LG Soundbar work together to create powerful synergy. WOW Orchestra combines both TV and soundbar speakers for richer, room-filling sound, while WOW Interface lets you control them easily with a single remote. Enjoy clearer dialogue, immersive audio for movies, sports, and gaming, plus seamless wireless connectivity and premium Dolby Atmos® performance.

Smart sound knows your taste

Room Calibration Pro

In tune with your space with no distortion

The soundbar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and, regardless of placement, adjusts volume differences and delay time for an unparalleled listening experience that soars from the back of the room.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, a subwoofer and rear speakers are in a modern city apartment. The background gets dimmed, and the grid overlay appears over the image from LG TV, like a scan of the space. A dotted line extends from one of the rear speaker, to show the two rear speakers are in a linear fashion. White beads of sound come together to make waves, filling the room with sound.

*Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed. 

**Supports both included (6-channel) and optional (2-channel) rear speakers, and there is no difference in calibration based on the number of channels (included and optional calibrate the same gain level difference and delay). 

***Operates with the old '23 algorithm when rear speakers are not connected.

****When setting up rear speaker, Room Calibration Pro can be carried out through the LG ThinQ app. 

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection and/or App is required for updates.

******Screen images simulated.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

An LG Soundbar, LG TV, and subwoofer are in a modern city apartment. The LG Soundbar emits three branches of soundwaves, made of white droplets that float along the bottom of the floor. Next to the Soundbar is a subwoofer, creating a sound effect from the bottom.

2 Channel

An LG Soundbar, LG TV, and subwoofer are in a modern city apartment. The LG Soundbar emits three branches of soundwaves, made of white droplets that float along the bottom of the floor. More white droplet soundwaves fire up from the top of the soundbar. Next to the Soundbar is a subwoofer, creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

Multi-Channel

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.

LG Soundbar is showing three different TV screens. The one directly above first plays a music concert with a woman singing. The TV screen showing a news broadcast moves to the middle and starts playing. Then, the TV screen showing an action scene with a woman running up the stairs moves to the middle and starts playing. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a soundwave changes color whenever the tv screen switches to one another, correlating to the genre.

*Screen images simulated. 

Works in harmony with your favorites

Intense Gaming

Sound syncs with every frame

Free up ports on your TV and connect consoles to your LG Soundbar without compromising graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low input lag gaming.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.

*Screen images simulated.

**According to the HDMI 2.1 specification standard, this soundbar supports eARC, VRR, ALLM.

***TV, soundbar and source device (e.g. Gaming console) must all support VRR / ALLM.

****VRR pass-through support 120 Hz content (4K YCbCr 4:2:0 / 1080p 120 Hz)

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

****** HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120 Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr 4:2:0 for 4K

HD Streaming

 

Streams in stunning HD

Stream from your favorite platforms without compression through lossless HD support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and Google Cast.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.

**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

Compatibility

Use the platform of your choice

LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.

**Google is a trademark of Google LLC, and the Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

***Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple AirPlay 2 are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

Clear sound for a clean planet

Commitment for Better Life

LG is committed to create a better life for all. We are redesigning manufacturing processes to use sustainable materials, including recycled resin. We will continue to explore and introduce new technology for sustainability. Our products are statement of our promise.

Print

Key Specs

  • General - Number of Channels

    3.1.3

  • General - Output Power

    480 W

  • Audio Format - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Audio Format - DTS:X

    Yes

  • Dimension (WxHxD) - Main

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Dimension (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Codec

    SBC / AAC

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Optical

    1

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes (1)

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Works with Alexa

    Yes

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Box Size

    1107 x 561 x 257 mm

  • Main

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.3

  • Number of Speakers

    9 EA

  • Output Power

    480 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    59 W

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    40 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    18.9 kg

  • Main

    4.3 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10.0 kg

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