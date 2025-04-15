Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos® 3.1channel SG10TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos® 3.1channel SG10TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos® 3.1channel SG10TY

SG10TY
()
  • Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer
  • Angled view of LG Soundbar SG10TY and Subwoofer
  • Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY
  • Top view of LG Soundbar SG10TY
  • Top view of LG Soundbar SG10TY's side corner
  • Front view of LG Soundbar SG10TY's side corner
  • Angled view of LG Soundbar SG10TY's back
  • Angled view of the Subwoofer
  • Back view of the Subwoofer
  • Front view of 65inch LG OLED G4, LG Soundbar SG10TY, and Subwoofer
  • Front view of 77inch LG OLED G4, LG Soundbar SG10TY, and Subwoofer
  • Angled view of 65inch LG OLED G4, LG Soundbar SG10TY, and Subwoofer
  • Angled view of 77inch LG OLED G4, LG Soundbar SG10TY, and Subwoofer
Key Features

  • Incredible Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Truly immersive sound from Dolby Atmos®
  • Soaring sonic performance from AI Room Calibration
  • Seamless compatibility with Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay2
  • Room-filling 3.1ch surround sound
More

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes.
Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED

Complete the LG OLED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Enchanting soundscapes surround you

An angled perspective of the bottom of an LG TV and LG Soundbar, mounts against the wall. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room. A grid overlay appears over the room, like a scan of the space. White soundwaves made of droplets are coming out from the frontal perspective of the rear speakers.

*Screen images simulated. 

The words 'ONE EXPERIENCE' in a green and yellow gradient pattern.

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

LG OLED G Series Matching Design

Blends with the LG OLED G Series

Complete LG OLED G with the Soundbar that matches it flawlessly, flushed to the wall like a piece of art.

An angled perspective of an LG Soundbar and LG TV mounts against the wall, showing a trumpet performance on the screen. LG Soundbar and LG TV on the wooden wall of an apartment, showing a woman playing violin at the sea.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/86/80, NANO81/75, UHD UT80/UR/UQ. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/86/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Feel the realism of an audio panorama

Dolby Atmos®

Movie night sounds like the theater with Dolby Atmos®

Immerse yourself in the perfect Dolby® experience with LG TV's Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos® on LG Soundbar.

A movie plays on an LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a modern city apartment in a side angle view. White beads depicting sound waves project upwards and downwards from the Soundbar and TV, creating a dome of sound in the space. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby® and Dolby Vision® are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound

Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

LG Soundbar 和 LG 電視位於一個宏偉的城市住宅中。三條代表虛擬聲效層次的紅線依次出現，聚集並形成一個完整音場。

*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.

**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

***Screen images simulated. 

****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

3.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X projected by a 420W 3.1ch surround sound system and subwoofer.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby® and Dolby Vision® are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated. 

Smart sound knows your taste

AI Room Calibration Pro

In tune with your space with no distortion

The soundbar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and, regardless of placement, adjusts volume differences and delay time for an unparalleled listening experience that soars from the back of the room.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed by using algorithms that improve sonic performance.   

**Supports both included (6-channel) and optional (2-channel) rear speakers, and there is no difference in calibration based on the number of channels (included and optional calibrate the same gain level difference and delay). 

***Operates with the old '23 algorithm when rear speakers are not connected.

****When setting up rear speakers, AI Room Calibration Pro can be carried out through the LG Soundbar app. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

******Rear speakers are sold separately.

*******Screen images simulated.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

An LG Soundbar, LG TV, and subwoofer are in a modern city apartment. The LG Soundbar emits three branches of soundwaves, made of white droplets that float along the bottom of the floor. Next to the Soundbar is a subwoofer, creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated.

*Screen images simulated.

Works in harmony with your favorites

Intense Gaming 

Sound syncs with every frame

Free up ports on your TV and connect consoles to your LG Soundbar without compromising graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low input lag gaming.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.

*Screen images simulated.

**According to HDMI 2.1 specifications standards, this soundbar supports eARC, VRR, and ALLM.

***TV, soundbar, and source device (e.g., gaming console) must all support VRR/ALLM.

****VRR pass-through supports 120Hz content. (For 4K, supports YCbCr 4:2:0 / For 1080p, supports 120Hz)

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

******HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.

HD Streaming

Streams in stunning HD

Stream from your favorite platforms without compression through lossless HD support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and Google Cast.

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.

**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

Compatibility

Use the platform of your choice

LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.

**Google is a trademark of Google LLC, and the Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

***Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple AirPlay 2 are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

******Screen images simulated.

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Pulp Packaging

Packaging made with recycled pulp

The LG Soundbar has been certified by SGS as an Eco Product due to a change in internal packaging from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

LG Soundbar packaging is against a beige background with illustrated trees. Energy Star logo SGS Eco Product logo

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Print

Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Output Power

    420 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • Main

    1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Optical

    1

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • USB

    1

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Works with Alexa

    Yes

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1

  • Number of Speakers

    8 EA

  • Output Power

    420 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    45 W

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    38 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    16.1 kg

  • Main

    3.9 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.8 kg

What people are saying

