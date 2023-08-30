About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SP2 2.1 Ch Sound Bar

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG SP2 2.1 Ch Sound Bar

SP2

LG SP2 2.1 Ch Sound Bar

LG SP2 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer, front view, SP2
LG Sound Bar SP2

The Difference is in the Details

Every detail of LG Sound Bar SP2 has been carefully considered to create a pleasing aesthetic that complements both your TV and home decor. Stylish wood-tone side panels, elevated controls, and premium fabric make this a speaker that looks as good as it sounds.

Close-up of LG Soundbar right side with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner of a product.

Powerful Sound

Big Bass with a Built-In Subwoofer

LG Sound Bar SP2 has a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators to deliver rich and consistent bass with everything you watch and listen to.

Diagonal view of transparent LG soundbar with the right side forward. Built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators inside of a product are shown and graphic of wavelength is shown on a white marble floor.

Designed to be the Perfect Set

The matching design of LG Sound bars and LG TVs are made to complement your home as well as each other. Every design element has been carefully considered so that they become a part of your interior and add style to your space.
Watch the Full Movie

Designed to be the Perfect Set1

Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor

The upgraded 2021 Alpha 9 AI Processor found in select 2021 LG TVs helps your LG Soundbar to produce better sound. TV Sound Mode Share allows the soundbar to use the TV’s processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Only an LG Soundbar and LG TV combination lets you experience your TV at its best.

Upgrade Your Sound bar with LG’s AI Processor
With 2021 LG TVs

Sounds Like a Perfect Match

Pair with new LG TVs to enjoy the full potential of your TV's sound engine through TV Sound Mode Share.

TV and Soundbar are seen from the frnt. Reed beds are on TV screen. In a text box says "TV Sound Mode Share" in bold and "Hear the TV's AI Sound modes through your soundbar" in regular text.

*Compatible with 2021 LG TV Models.

LG Sound Bars - Designed with the Environment in Mind

LG is doing its part, thinking bigger to help the planet. Certain LG Sound Bars have been redesigned to support this important initiative. Internal parts are made with post-consumer recycled content* while outer mesh is made with recycled fabric from plastic bottles.** Internal packaging is made with recycled pulp***, and to reduce transport and CO2 emissions, the packaging shape has been designed to maximize efficiency.****

LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a white and grey tone living room

*LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SP9YA, SPD7Y, SP2, SP2W, and SPD75A.
**LG Sound Bar models SP2, QP5, and SP7Y.
***LG Sound Bar models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y, QP5, and SPD75A.
****LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SPD75A, SPD7Y, and SP7Y.

Print

Key Specs

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

100 W

Main

760 x 63 x 90 mm

All specs

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Number of Speakers

3 EA

Output Power

100 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

Music

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

27 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

ACCESSORY

Optical Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

760 x 63 x 90 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

3.1 kg

Main

2.3 kg

What people are saying

Buy directly

LG SP2 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Built-In Subwoofer, front view, SP2

SP2

LG SP2 2.1 Ch Sound Bar