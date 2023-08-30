We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SP2 2.1 Ch Sound Bar
The Difference is in the Details
Close-up of LG Soundbar right side with LG logo shown on the bottom right corner of a product.
Big Bass with a Built-In Subwoofer
Diagonal view of transparent LG soundbar with the right side forward. Built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators inside of a product are shown and graphic of wavelength is shown on a white marble floor.
Designed to be the Perfect Set
Designed to be the Perfect Set1
Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor
The upgraded 2021 Alpha 9 AI Processor found in select 2021 LG TVs helps your LG Soundbar to produce better sound. TV Sound Mode Share allows the soundbar to use the TV’s processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Only an LG Soundbar and LG TV combination lets you experience your TV at its best.
Sounds Like a Perfect Match
TV and Soundbar are seen from the frnt. Reed beds are on TV screen. In a text box says "TV Sound Mode Share" in bold and "Hear the TV's AI Sound modes through your soundbar" in regular text.
*Compatible with 2021 LG TV Models.
LG Sound Bars - Designed with the Environment in Mind
LG OLED TV and LG Soundbar in a white and grey tone living room
*LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SP9YA, SPD7Y, SP2, SP2W, and SPD75A.
**LG Sound Bar models SP2, QP5, and SP7Y.
***LG Sound Bar models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y, QP5, and SPD75A.
****LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SPD75A, SPD7Y, and SP7Y.
Key Specs
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Output Power
-
100 W
-
Main
-
760 x 63 x 90 mm
All specs
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
3 EA
-
Output Power
-
100 W
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
27 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Main
-
760 x 63 x 90 mm
-
Gross Weight
-
3.1 kg
-
Main
-
2.3 kg
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
SP2
LG SP2 2.1 Ch Sound Bar