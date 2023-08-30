About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SP8YA 3.1.2Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG SP8YA 3.1.2Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar

SP8YA

LG SP8YA 3.1.2Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar

Front view of LG SP8YA 3.1.2Ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with subwoofer, and Meridian Technology, SP8YA
Print

Key Specs

Number of Channels

3.1.2

Output Power

440 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

Main

1060 x 57 x 119 mm

Subwoofer

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm

All specs

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.2

Number of Speakers

9 EA

Output Power

440 W

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/192kHz / 24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/192kHz

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Music

Yes

Clear Voice

Yes

Game

Yes

Sports

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

45 W

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

17.1 kg

Main

4.4 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Works with the Google Assistant

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1060 x 57 x 119 mm

Subwoofer

221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm

ACCESSORY

Remote Control

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Optical Cable

Yes

What people are saying