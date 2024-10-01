We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM Go PK3
* IPX7 can submerged up to 1 meter in water for 30 minutes.
* Voice Command feature is also work in iOS.
** Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
All specs
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
Rechargeable Battery
Yes
Water Resistant (IPX7)
Yes
Multipoint
Yes
SPEAKER
Channel
2.0 ch
Passive Radiator
Yes (2)
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth
Yes
AUX In (3.5mm)
Yes
USB Type-C (charging)
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODES
Enhanced Bass
Yes
Standard
Yes
RECHARGEABLE BATTERY
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Battery Capacity
3.7V 5200mAh
Battery Charging Time
3.5 hrs
-
Battery Life
Up to 12 hours
POWER
Power-on mode (Charging status)
8W
Stand-by mode
0.5W↓
AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH
SBC
Yes
APT-X
Yes
AAC
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Playback controls
Yes
Battery Indicator
Yes
Speaker phone
Yes
Voice Command via Smartphone (Google Now, Siri)
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Size (W X H XD) mm
182 x 82 x 82
Net Weight (Kg)
0.75kg
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
Instruction Manual
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
USB Type-C Cable
Yes
WARRANTY
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
