PK3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Exceptional Sound Everywhere

LG XBOOM Go PK3 outputs powerful bass and Meridian's premium tuning work in synergy to give you quality sound wherever you go. Be amazed every time you hit play.
with MERIDIAN

LG XBOOM Go PK3 meets Meridian technology for premium quality sound. Tune in for a richer, more intense experience with Enhanced Bass.
Enhanced Bass

Get amazing full range coverage with Meridian technology. Enhanced Bass adds greater depth to your sound for a more immersive audio experience.
Powerful Dual Action Bass

Dual Action Bass amplifies low frequencies for bolder and more powerful beats that will keep the party going.
Lossless Streaming with aptX

Conveniently pair and listen to music at better than CD quality with LG XBOOM Go. aptX delivers 16-bit music over a Bluetooth® connection.
Long Lasting Battery

LG XBOOM Go PK3 has a built-in battery that can last up to 12 hours. Party all night without worrying about recharge.
Weather-Resistant

No need to worry about rain dampening or water-side with an IPX7 waterproof protecting rating.

* IPX7 can submerged up to 1 meter in water for 30 minutes.

Share the Playlist with Multi Bluetooth

The PK3 lets you to pair two devices at the same time via Bluetooth®. Seamlessly control a playlist with any of connected devices with no interruption to music.
Voice Command for Remote Control

Activate the Google Assistant with the Voice Command button. Pause or play the next track simply with your voice all without touching your smartphone.

* Voice Command feature is also work in iOS.
** Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

Feel the XBOOM Go Vibe

Print

All specs

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Rechargeable Battery

    Yes

  • Water Resistant (IPX7)

    Yes

  • Multipoint

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Channel

    2.0 ch

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes (2)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • AUX In (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • USB Type-C (charging)

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODES

  • Enhanced Bass

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-Ion

  • Battery Capacity

    3.7V 5200mAh

  • Battery Charging Time

    3.5 hrs

  • Battery Life

    Up to 12 hours

POWER

  • Power-on mode (Charging status)

    8W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5W↓

AUDIO FORMAT: BLUETOOTH

  • SBC

    Yes

  • APT-X

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Playback controls

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Speaker phone

    Yes

  • Voice Command via Smartphone (Google Now, Siri)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Size (W X H XD) mm

    182 x 82 x 82

  • Net Weight (Kg)

    0.75kg

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB Type-C Cable

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

