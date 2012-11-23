Due to the new release of Microsoft Windows8, we have updated firmware for our optical storage devices to be fully compatitable with the new operating system. Please refer to the latest models below that have the ready firmware updated, please check if your model is on the list and follow the instructions on how to update it.

Category Type Model Category Type Model BD-Writer H/H BH10LS38 DVD-Writer H/H GE24NU30 BH10NS38 GE24LU30 BH12LS38 GH24LS70 BH12NS38 GH24NS70 WH12LS39 GH22LS70 BH14NS40 GH22NS70 BH14NS48 GH24NS71 WH14NS40 GH24NS72 BE12LU38 GH24NS90 BE14NU40 GH22NS90 Slim BP06LU11 Slim GP40LB10 BP40NS20 GP40NR10 BD Combo H/H CH10LS28 GP40NW10 CH12LS28 GP40NB11 CH12NS28 GP10NB21 UH12LS29 GP30NB20 UH12NS29 GP30NW20 Slim CP40NG10 GP40NB40 GP30NB30 GP30NW30 GP30NB40 GP30NW40

To update the firmware:

1. Click on the "Support" link on the main lg.com website

2. Type your model into the "Search Product Model" field

3. On the product support page, go to "Downloads" and then click on the "Software Update" tab

4. Click on the filename to download the firmware

5. Please read the README File before attempting update.

To upgrade the bundled software (PowerDVD, Power2go and PowerProducer)

Available SR Number MES111206-01 MES111215-02 MES120117-02 MES110322-06 MES111215-03

To check your SR Number:

1. While running the software, click "CyberLink PowerDVD" on the top side of the program.

2. This will bring up the "About PowerDVD" window, your SR version will be shown here. If your SR does not match any of the above numbers then the update will not be made available to you.

To upgrade your version of PowerDVD:

1. Openyour PowerDVD software.

2. Click on the Blue button with the arrow pointing up on it. (On the top bar at the right hand side)

3. Select the "Patch" tab and click the latest patch.

To upgrade your version of Power2go or PowerProducer, just load the software as per normal and a pop-up should appear asking you to update your software, just click the message.