Upgrade LG Optical storage devices to compatible with Windows8

11/23/2012
Due to the new release of Microsoft Windows8, we have updated firmware for our optical storage devices to be fully compatitable with the new operating system. Please refer to the latest models below that have the ready firmware updated, please check if your model is on the list and follow the instructions on how to update it.

CategoryTypeModel CategoryTypeModel
BD-WriterH/HBH10LS38 DVD-WriterH/HGE24NU30
BH10NS38 GE24LU30
BH12LS38 GH24LS70
BH12NS38 GH24NS70
WH12LS39 GH22LS70
BH14NS40 GH22NS70
BH14NS48 GH24NS71
WH14NS40 GH24NS72
BE12LU38 GH24NS90
BE14NU40 GH22NS90
SlimBP06LU11 SlimGP40LB10
BP40NS20 GP40NR10
BD ComboH/HCH10LS28 GP40NW10
CH12LS28 GP40NB11
CH12NS28 GP10NB21
UH12LS29 GP30NB20
UH12NS29 GP30NW20
SlimCP40NG10 GP40NB40
    GP30NB30
    GP30NW30
    GP30NB40
    GP30NW40

To update the firmware:

1. Click on the "Support" link on the main lg.com website

2. Type your model into the "Search Product Model" field

3. On the product support page, go to "Downloads" and then click on the "Software Update" tab

4. Click on the filename to download the firmware

5. Please read the README File before attempting update.

 

To upgrade the bundled software (PowerDVD, Power2go and PowerProducer)

Available SR Number
MES111206-01
MES111215-02
MES120117-02
MES110322-06
MES111215-03

To check your SR Number:

1. While running the software, click "CyberLink PowerDVD" on the top side of the program.

2. This will bring up the "About PowerDVD" window, your SR version will be shown here. If your SR does not match any of the above numbers then the update will not be made available to you.

To upgrade your version of PowerDVD:

1. Openyour PowerDVD software.

2. Click on the Blue button with the arrow pointing up on it. (On the top bar at the right hand side)

3. Select the "Patch" tab and click the latest patch.

To upgrade your version of Power2go or PowerProducer, just load the software as per normal and a pop-up should appear asking you to update your software, just click the message.

