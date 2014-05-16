Terms & Conditions in repair and service

(1) LG reserves the right to dispose of any product which is not claimed by customer within 3 months after notification is given to customer that the product is ready for collection. In such event, customer acknowledges that it shall have no claim against LG in respect of the product disposed.

(2) For out of warranty service / repair: LG will provide free service for the same defect occurring within 3 months from the date of first collection / completion of repaired products except Air-Con 30 days. Service Warranty does not cover replacement of new parts except the same parts used in the previous repair.

(3) Parts and service charge will be imposed for appliance without proper valid warranty card and original purchase invoice.

(4) In the event that customer decide not to proceed with the repair after quotation on the cost of repair is given, the customer will have to bear the diagnosis and transportation cost.