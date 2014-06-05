We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New Call Centre Operation Hours For Saturday
Dear Valued Customers,
Please be informed that our Call Centre Saturday operation hours will be change to 8.30 am ~ 2 pm with effect 14 June 2014 onwards.
We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.
Thank you
LG Electronics (S) Pte Ltd
