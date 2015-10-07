Dear Valued Customer,

We are pleased to inform that you will be eligible to receive:-

1) A 10 years* warranty cover on your Air Conditioning System Compressor Part Only, without addidtional charge, if your purchase is a LG Single Split Inverter Air Conditioner

or

2) A 5 years# warranty cover on your Air Conditioning System (all parts of Fancoil Unit and Condensor Unit), without additional charge, if your purchase is a LG Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner.

* Standard Warranty for LG Single Split Inverter Air Conditioner Compressor Part Only is 5 years.

# Standard Warranty for LG Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (Fancoil and condenser unit) is 1 year.

Promotion Period : Now till 30th June 2016.

Registration Period : Within fifteen (15) days of date of purchase and / or installation or latest by 31st August 2016.

Participating Dealers : All appointed authorized LG Dealers.

Standard Terms and Conditions apply.

Please refer to the product warranty card for full warranty coverage information or visit: www.lg.com/sg

Alternatively, please feel free to contact us at: +65 6512 0555 for clarifications.