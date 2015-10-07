We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10 Years Warranty for LG Single Split Inverter and 5 Years Warranty for LG Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioners
Dear Valued Customer,
We are pleased to inform that you will be eligible to receive:-
1) A 10 years* warranty cover on your Air Conditioning System Compressor Part Only, without addidtional charge, if your purchase is a LG Single Split Inverter Air Conditioner
or
2) A 5 years# warranty cover on your Air Conditioning System (all parts of Fancoil Unit and Condensor Unit), without additional charge, if your purchase is a LG Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner.
* Standard Warranty for LG Single Split Inverter Air Conditioner Compressor Part Only is 5 years.
# Standard Warranty for LG Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (Fancoil and condenser unit) is 1 year.
Promotion Period : Now till 30th June 2016.
Registration Period : Within fifteen (15) days of date of purchase and / or installation or latest by 31st August 2016.
Participating Dealers : All appointed authorized LG Dealers.
Standard Terms and Conditions apply.
Please refer to the product warranty card for full warranty coverage information or visit: www.lg.com/sg
Alternatively, please feel free to contact us at: +65 6512 0555 for clarifications.
