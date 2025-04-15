1. Residential Air-con Maintenance Service (the “Maintenance Service”) only applies to LG air-conditioner(s) purchased in Singapore and installed in Singapore residential units.

2. Customers are required to provide a receipt of purchase as proof.

3. Maintenance Service is provided on a fee basis, exclude prevailing GST tax. Prices quoted are in Singapore currency (SGD) and subject to change without prior notice.

4. The customer must make immediate payment, by cash or Paynow prior to the commencement of Maintenance Service.

5. Maintenance Service appointment is subject to slot availability.

6. The Maintenance Service shall be conducted during office hours, which is from Monday to Friday (between 10am to 5pm) and Saturday (between 10am to 1 pm), excluding Sundays & Public Holidays.

7. Pre-inspection shall be carried out by service engineers of LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd (the “LGE”).

8. The Maintenance Service excludes repair and spare part replacement.

9. Regarding any recommended repair works that are beyond the mentioned scope of work, a service proposal inclusive of quotation will be forwarded to the customer for consideration.

10. The Maintenance Service only applies to residential addresses within mainland Singapore with the exclusion of remote/restricted areas at LGE’s discretion, such as Alps Avenue, Jurong Island, Sentosa, Senoko, Changi Cargo Complex and Ferry Terminals. Additional charges may apply to remote/restricted areas.

11. The customer shall inform LGE at least three (3) working days in advance if there is any cancellation of the scheduled appointment. If LGE’s service engineer or technician arrives at the scheduled Maintenance Service appointment and is unable to perform the service due to customer unavailability, a transport fee of SGD50 (before GST) may apply and will be charged to the next scheduled Maintenance Service appointment bill.

12. LGE will not be liable for damages or failure of the air-conditioner, or its controls if it has been altered or repaired by the customer or any personnel other than LGE’s service engineers or technicians.

13. LGE shall not be under liability for any injury, damage, or loss whether consequential, special, indirect or otherwise arising out of or in connection with the supply of goods or services, even if due to the negligence of the LGE.

14. The customer shall ensure that the LGE’s personnel have full and safe access to the air-conditioner(s) at all reasonable times for the purpose of providing the Maintenance Service.

15. Notwithstanding any other provision of these terms and conditions, LGE’s total cumulative liability for any act or omission, shall not exceed 50% of the fee payable by the customer under the Maintenance Service.

16. LGE reserves the right to void the package of Maintenance Service purchased that are not fully utilized within one (1) year from the date of first appointment and any remaining fee will not be refunded.

17. Any Maintenance Service not performed within the agreed time frame will be considered void.

18. LGE reserves the right to make revision of, cancellation of or supplement the terms and conditions without further notice.

19. These terms and conditions are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

20. The 30 day cleaning protection guarantee is applicable solely to product components that necessitate cleaning, excluding other forms of maintenance or repair.