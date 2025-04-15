Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Residential Air-con Maintenance Servicing

LG Air Care Plus+

Residential Air-con Maintenance Servicing

Residential Air-con Maintenance Servicing
Investing in regular air conditioning maintenance is a proactive approach that pays off in comfort, savings and system longevity.

 

1. Improved Efficiency: Regular air-con maintenance keeps your air conditioner running at optimal efficiency, ensuring a consistently comfortable indoor environment while lowering energy bills.

 

2. Extended Lifespan: Routine checks and necessary maintenance can significantly extend the lifespan of your air conditioning unit, reducing the need for costly repairs.

 

3. Safety: Regular inspections can help identify potential safety hazards such as electrical issues or refrigerant leakages, ensuring a safe home environment for your family.

 

4. Cleaner, Healthier Air: Cleaning and washing filters as well as checking for leakages and other issues helps improve indoor air quality by reducing allergens and pollutants.

 

5. Long-Term Cost Savings: By preventing costly breakdowns and ensuring efficient operation, regular maintenance saves you money in the long run.

 

Book Appointment

Pricing

 

Residential Air-Con Maintenance Service

 

Residential Air-con Service Package

No. of Units

3

4

Twice Yearly

S$240

S$320

Quarterly

S$420

S$560

 

 

Scope of work

 

I. Drainage Pipe Cleaning
 

  • Clear blockages and debris from drainage pipes
  • Ensure proper water flow and drainage

 

II. Filter & Evaporator Cleaning

 

  • Remove and clean air filters
  • Clean evaporator coils for optimal heat transfer
  • Reinstall filters and ensure proper fit

 

III. Compressor Health Check

 

  • Inspect compressor for signs of wear or damage
  • Check refrigerant levels and pressure
  • Verify compressor operation and performance

 

Book Appointment

 

TERMS & CONDITIONS

 

1. Residential Air-con Maintenance Service (the “Maintenance Service”) only applies to LG air-conditioner(s) purchased in Singapore and installed in Singapore residential units.

2. Customers are required to provide a receipt of purchase as proof.

3. Maintenance Service is provided on a fee basis, exclude prevailing GST tax. Prices quoted are in Singapore currency (SGD) and subject to change without prior notice.

4. The customer must make immediate payment, by cash or Paynow prior to the commencement of Maintenance Service.

5. Maintenance Service appointment is subject to slot availability.

6. The Maintenance Service shall be conducted during office hours, which is from Monday to Friday (between 10am to 5pm) and Saturday (between 10am to 1 pm), excluding Sundays & Public Holidays.

7. Pre-inspection shall be carried out by service engineers of LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd (the “LGE”).

8. The Maintenance Service excludes repair and spare part replacement.

9. Regarding any recommended repair works that are beyond the mentioned scope of work, a service proposal inclusive of quotation will be forwarded to the customer for consideration.

10. The Maintenance Service only applies to residential addresses within mainland Singapore with the exclusion of remote/restricted areas at LGE’s discretion, such as Alps Avenue, Jurong Island, Sentosa, Senoko, Changi Cargo Complex and Ferry Terminals. Additional charges may apply to remote/restricted areas.

11. The customer shall inform LGE at least three (3) working days in advance if there is any cancellation of the scheduled appointment. If LGE’s service engineer or technician arrives at the scheduled Maintenance Service appointment and is unable to perform the service due to customer unavailability, a transport fee of SGD50 (before GST) may apply and will be charged to the next scheduled Maintenance Service appointment bill.

12. LGE will not be liable for damages or failure of the air-conditioner, or its controls if it has been altered or repaired by the customer or any personnel other than LGE’s service engineers or technicians.

13. LGE shall not be under liability for any injury, damage, or loss whether consequential, special, indirect or otherwise arising out of or in connection with the supply of goods or services, even if due to the negligence of the LGE.

14. The customer shall ensure that the LGE’s personnel have full and safe access to the air-conditioner(s) at all reasonable times for the purpose of providing the Maintenance Service.

15. Notwithstanding any other provision of these terms and conditions, LGE’s total cumulative liability for any act or omission, shall not exceed 50% of the fee payable by the customer under the Maintenance Service.

16. LGE reserves the right to void the package of Maintenance Service purchased that are not fully utilized within one (1) year from the date of first appointment and any remaining fee will not be refunded.

17. Any Maintenance Service not performed within the agreed time frame will be considered void.

18. LGE reserves the right to make revision of, cancellation of or supplement the terms and conditions without further notice.

19. These terms and conditions are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.

20. The 30 day cleaning protection guarantee is applicable solely to product components that necessitate cleaning, excluding other forms of maintenance or repair.

Q.
What's included in LG's Air-condition maintenance service?
A.

  • Our package covers diagnosis and general servicing.

Q.
Do you offer chemical wash and overhaul services?
A.

  • Yes, our Service Engineer will assess your unit and recommend chemical wash if necessary. Please note that these services incur separate charges. Contact our Customer Service Team for more details.

Q.
How often should I schedule air-conditioner maintenance?
A.

  • We recommend at least once every 4 months, but this may vary depending on how frequently you use your Air-con. If used extensively, you may need more frequent maintenance.

Q.
Do you offer annual service packages?
A.

  • Yes, our maintenance packages come in two options: Tri Yearly, or Quarterly, to suit your needs.