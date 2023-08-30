We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV 42'' UB820T
All specs
-
Display Device
-
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
42
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
-
Yes
-
UCI (Ultra Clarity Index)
-
900
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Analog TV ReceptionDigital TV Reception - Terres
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco
-
Picture Wizard III
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
Yes (HMI/Component/RF) 2160p/1D080i/1080p/720p
-
HEVC Codec(Maximum image signal input of HEVC Codec)
-
4K 30p (USB and Internet Streaming Only)
-
H.265 Codec
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
-
20W (32" : 10W)
-
Sound System
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Smart Home
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Skype
-
Ready (available with Camera accessory)
-
Hand Gesture
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd Display (Mobile App Interlocked)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
-
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
1
-
USB 2.0
-
3
-
RF In
-
1 (V)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
Composite In
-
1 (Gender, V)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)
-
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (V)
-
LAN
-
1 (V)
-
Headphone out
-
1 (V)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
USB to RS232C
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
TV Camera
-
Ready (VC500)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.