LG 43" ULTRA HD TV

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

LED

Dimension w/o stand (W x H x D) mm

971.0 x 575.0 x 58.7

Dimension w/ stand (W x H x D) mm

971.0 x 624.0 x 198.0

Screen Size (Inch)

43

Resolution

3840 x 2160

BLU Type

Edge

PMI

600

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

DVB-T2

VIDEO

Tru ULTRA HD Engine

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Picture Mode

Yes. 9 modes (Vivid, Photo, Standard, Eco(Asia:APS), Cinema, Game, Soccer(India:Cricket), isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

Natural Color (Tru Color Generator)

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Contents Optimizer

Yes

HEVC Codec

4K 60P

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 speakers)

Audio Output

20W L/R: 10W*2

Sound System

Ultra Surround

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer(India:Cricket), Game)

SMART Sound Mode

Yes

Sound Optimizer

Yes. 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

apt-X Encoder

Yes

SMART SHARE

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Media Share - Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control

Yes

Media Share - DLNA

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready

Built-in

WiFi Direct

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

HDMI

2(3G :1 / 6G : 1, Side)

USB 2.0

1

USB 3.0

1

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RF In

1 (H)

Composite In

1 (H, Component common use)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)

1 (Composite common use)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (H)

LAN

1 (H)

Ext. Speaker / Headphone out

1 (H)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

Phone Jack 1 (SVC Only)

ACCESSORY

Remote Controller

MR15 (BLACK)

HID Keyboard, Mouse

Ready

BT Soundbar

Ready

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.5W

HW PLATFORM

CPU

Quad (1.1GHz, 512KB)

GPU

Mail T-760MP4 (550MHz)

HEVC Decoder

4K@60fps, 10bit

DDR

3GB

Flash

8GB

SMART TV(USP)

Live Menu (Channels)

Yes

TV Shows (Catch-up)

Yes

My page

Yes

Channel to Launcher(Tuner + STB)

Yes

Apps & Games

Yes

Live (Live TV)

Yes

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

Movies (VoD)

Yes

Live Menu (Recordings)

Yes

LG Store

Yes

Premium

Yes

COMMON

Web Browser

Yes

LG Photo Editor

Yes

Accessibility

Yes

Voice Recognition

Yes

Speech To Text

(Aus Eng/Thai/Vietnamese/Indonesian/Malay/Turkish/Arab/Hebrew)

Magic Remote - 3 Mode (Voice / Wheel / Pointing)

3 Mode (Voice / Wheel / Pointing)

USB

Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG, JPS, MPO

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

Subtitle for DivX (Language)

21 Language

SPECIAL

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

CHANNEL

Auto Tuning / Programming

Yes

Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

Yes

Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)

Yes (ATV only)

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

CABINET DESCRIPTION

VESA Size

200 x 200

VESA Compatible

Yes

Local Key Type

Jogstick

DVR(DIGITAL)

Watch & Record (Record while watching contents from External Input)

(RF/Composite input only)

Watch & Record (Record while Smart function using & record)

Yes

Schedule Recording (Manual)

Yes

Time Shift (live playback)

Yes

Schedule Recording (According to broadcasting information)

Yes

Recording (External Hard Drive)

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Recording (Internal Memory)

Yes

External Input Record

(RF/Composite input only)

