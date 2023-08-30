About Cookies on This Site

A panoramic view of the soccer stadium filled with spectators shown inside a TV frame.

The Real 4K TV for all your entertainment needs

LG UHD TV was made to entertain by taking everything you watch to a new level. Whether it's cinema, sports, or games, it delivers real 4K images with vivid color and fine detail. Enjoy more realistic images in four times the resolution of Full HD.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Noise reduction, dynamic color, and upscaling icons and a TV screen showing a scenic shot of mountains, forest, and a lake.

Quad Core Processor 4K

Enhance everything you watch

265 The processor removes video noise and creates more vibrant color and contrast. Low resolution images are upscaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality.

A men and women sitting on a sofa in the living room with the Home Dashboard on the TV screen.

ThinQ™ AI

Your central hub of convenience

Intelligent LG ThinQ™ AI makes life all the more convenient. *Natural voice recognition allows you to command and control your Home IoT ecosystem

Your central hub of convenience

*Natural voice recognition is available in English, Korean, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Turkish, Japanese, Arabic, Vietnamese, Thai, Swedish, Indonesian, Danish, Dutch, Taiwanese, and Norwegian.
*Dutch and Norwegian will be available in the second half of 2020.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

A TV screen showing a scene from a fantasy movie with a woman standing in the fields facing the mountains.

True Cinema Experience

Bring theater home

A man is sitting on a couch watching an action movie. The girl on the TV has a fully drawn bow and arrow.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Watch content as the creator intended

The processor automatically turns off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films and other content with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Aliance, Inc.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

A couple in a car driving down a road. Half is shown on a conventional screen shown with poor picture quality. The other half shown with crisp, vivid LG UHD TV picture quality.

HDR 10 Pro & HLG Pro

Enjoy content in lifelike high definition

LG UHD TVs provide optimal HDR picture quality with the support of major HDR formats including HDR 10 Pro and HLG Pro.

*Screen images simulated.

Family of seven gathered in the living room, watching a movie. TV screen shows a band performing.

Ultra Surround

Dive into the art of sound

Multiple virtual audio channels create a more immersive sound experience. Enjoy subtle dialogue and sophisticated sound as if you were in the scene itself.

*Screen images simulated.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Two app logos shown from left to right: Netflix and Apple TV

Unlimited Entertainment

Endless content. Endless enjoyment

Access the Apple TV app and Netflix. Choose From the latest movies, TV shows, documentaries, and live sports, and find them all in one place.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
*Supported service may differ by country.
*Supported service may differ by country.

TV showing a scene from a shooting game where the player is overpowered by aliens with guns.

Realistic Gaming Experience

Win the game with LG UHD TV

TV screen showing a game scene with the man standing in the middle of a forest. Half is shown on a conventional screen with poor picture quality. Other half is shown on LG UHD TV screen with crisp, vivid picture quality.

HGiG profile for HDR Gaming

Immerse yourself in the game

HGiG recognizes tv performance and picture quality then tunes HDR graphics to provide the ultimate HDR gaming experience.

*Screen images simulated.

Close up view of player holding a racing wheel playing a racing game on a TV screen.

Low Input Lag

Take complete control without delays

LG UHD TVs allow users to take full and instant control of games without delays.

Close up view of player holding a racing wheel playing a racing game on a TV screen.

Thrilling Sports Experience

Feel the stadium atmosphere

A picture of players playing on a football field shown at views. One shown on a conventional screen and one on an UHD TV.

Wide Viewing Angle

Lifelike color from any angle

Watch your favorite teams play on a display with spectacularly realistic colors, no matter where you sit.

*Screen images simulated.

People watching sports game on TV in the living room with Bluetooth rear speakers.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Big sound for the big game

Create a surround sound effect by connecting any two Bluetooth speakers to your LG UHD TV. Be more immersed in the game and feel the live atmosphere.

*Connection with LG speakers is available now. Compatibility with other brand speakers will be available in early 2020 after a software update.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

TV showing a animated cartoon character and Sports alert at the bottom of the screen.

Sports Alert

Never miss a shot

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. Don't worry about missing the big plays, even when you're watching something else.

*Supported service may differ by country.

TV standing on a white stand against a white wall. TV screen shows home screen with webOS.

Live smarter with the new webOS

Enjoy more content through streaming services including Netflix, YouTube and more. And the newly added voice control feature allows you to control your home appliances with your voice.

*Launcher Bar may differ by region.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

LG UHD TV, located on the wall in a living room with the minimal interior. Image of a flower is shown on the TV screen.

Designed for your space and entertainment

The slim bezels and sleek modern lines of LG UHD TVs add a premium design aesthetic to your space and enhance your viewing experience.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

What people are saying