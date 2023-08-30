LG OLED evo Objet Collection Posé LX1 55 inch 4K Smart TV | Objet Collection | Lifestyle TV | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ

*For twenty years, Moooi has inspired and seduced the world with sparkling and innovative designs. The venture founded in 2001 is currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers. Moooi is named after the Dutch word for beautiful – Mooi. The third ‘O’ in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty and uniqueness. Moooi doesn’t tell designers what to do, but listens to what designers want to make, and realises their dreams. Eclectic and always on the edge of commercial reality and cultural interest. To trigger, to create conversation pieces which make your environment more special, a life extraordinary.