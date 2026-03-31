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100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB96 4K Smart TV 2026

100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB96 4K Smart TV 2026

100MRGB96BS
Front view of 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB96 4K Smart TV 2026 100MRGB96BS
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, featuring RGB Primary Color Pro, delivers 100% color coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.
RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG Shield, applied to LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted in a spacious, contemporary living space, displaying a vivid abstract artwork with swirling, multicolored elements.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted in a spacious, contemporary living space, displaying a vivid abstract artwork with swirling, multicolored elements.
Front view of 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB96 4K Smart TV 2026 100MRGB96BS
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, featuring RGB Primary Color Pro, delivers 100% color coverage of DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, certified by Intertek.
RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights Precision Dimming through a split image comparing conventional LED on the left with deeper blacks and improved contrast definition on the right, powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG Shield, applied to LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 highlights visually lossless quality by displaying a vibrant landscape with clear depth against a dark surrounding area, reflecting visual performance like a wired TV connection.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted in a spacious, contemporary living space, displaying a vivid abstract artwork with swirling, multicolored elements.
LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 is wall-mounted in a spacious, contemporary living space, displaying a vivid abstract artwork with swirling, multicolored elements.

Key Features

  • Revolutionary color with independent Micro RGB light control and certified Triple 100% Color Coverage
  • Certified for Triple 100% Color Coverage across BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB
  • Thousands of dimming zones powered by alpha11 AI Processor deliver exceptional contrast
  • New alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine inherited from LG OLED's expertise enables an AI-powered 4K viewing experience
  • Refresh rate boosted up to 330Hz and ultra-smooth gameplay with Motion Booster 330
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Imaging category for the MRGB95 100-inch display

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (MRGB95, 100")

Imaging

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (LG Shield)

Cybersecurity

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree (Multi-AI)

Artificial Intelligence

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years as The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why Micro RGB evo?

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, powered by RGB Primary Color Ultra, shows a flower image on the screen, with precisely controlled red, green, and blue light from distinct Micro RGB AI engines for vivid, accurate color.

RGB Primary Color Ultra

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with certified triple 100% color coverage fills the screen with rich, flowing gradients of red, green and blue, delivering 100% coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB.

Certified Triple 100% Color Coverage

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 features Stunning Contrast through Micro Dimming Ultra, displaying millions of pixels and precise full-spectrum color separation, powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine.

Micro Dimming Ultra, Stunning Contrast

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 features the new alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3, which glows in purple light on a dark circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine.

New alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How is Micro RGB evo the next evolution of Micro RGB?

Built from 13 years of OLED expertise, Micro RGB evo is our first-generation RGB TV, a groundbreaking evolution that goes beyond Micro RGB. Certified for Triple 100% Color Coverage, colors are richer than ever. The same alpha 11 AI Processor as OLED, capable of controlling 8.3M pixels, works with a Micro RGB Engine, enabling Micro RGB Technology and Micro Dimming Ultra to harness OLED evo's pixel-precision, speed, and power for ultra-precise RGB light control—resulting in a vivid viewing experience only Micro RGB evo can deliver.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, the new color evolution displays a vivid crystalline color image with sharp facets of red, green and blue. Featured by 100% color coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual Engine and Motion Booster 330Hz with VRR 165Hz.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, the new color evolution displays a vivid crystalline color image with sharp facets of red, green and blue. Featured by 100% color coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual Engine and Motion Booster 330Hz with VRR 165Hz.

Micro RGB Technology

Our smallest RGB LED for ultra-precise color and detail

Countless micro RGB lights, smaller than Mini LEDs, deliver pinpoint brightness and color control to create detailed clarity and contrast that surpasses even QNED evo’s Mini LED.1)

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB Technology, shows Mini LED evolving into smaller Micro RGB with red, green, blue light elements that emit pinpoint brightness and offer precise color control.

RGB Primary Color Ultra with Micro RGB Control

Revolutionary color with certified Triple 100% Color Coverage

Micro RGB evo with independent red, green, and blue backlights control light and color at a micro level to express an even wider spectrum of color at a higher standard of vividness and accuracy. Micro RGB evo features Micro RGB ultra-fine color control and is the only TV with 100% coverage across three standards—BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB—covering an exceptionally wide color gamut for everything from HDR Cinema and digital editing to next-generation display technologies.2)

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, powered by RGB Primary Color Ultra with Micro RGB Control, shows precisely controlled RGB light from discrete Micro RGB Engines forming a flower image with rich, balanced color and refined contrast.

RGB Primary Color Pro, used in LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85, features a split image comparing conventional LED color on the left with brighter, more saturated buildings on the right, highlighting 100% DCI-P3 and 100% Adobe RGB coverage.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB ultra-fine color control, delivers 100% color coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB as certified by Intertek.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, featuring Micro RGB ultra-fine color control, delivers 100% color coverage of BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB as certified by Intertek.

Micro Dimming Ultra

Thousands of dimming zones powered by our best alpha11 AI Processor deliver exceptional contrast

The alpha 11 AI Processor from OLED, capable of controlling 8.3M pixels, powers and controls thousands of dimming zones in Micro RGB evo to deliver visuals with striking contrast and fine detail.3)

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Micro Dimming Ultra displays a vibrant marine life scene with precise color separation across over 8.3 million pixels, enhanced by thousands of dimming zones driven by alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Micro Dimming Ultra displays a vibrant marine life scene with precise color separation across over 8.3 million pixels, enhanced by thousands of dimming zones driven by alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.

alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

Ultimate 4K picture quality with LG's most advanced alpha 11 Al Processor with Dual Al Engine

Inherited from LG OLED, the alpha 11 AI Processor, capable of pixel-level precision is equipped with a new Dual AI Engine, and now powers Micro RGB evo. Beyond single AI engines, a Dual AI Engine refines sharpness and texture simultaneously, resulting in 4K picture quality that is not only sharper, but looks more natural.4)

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple light on a circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in purple light on a circuit board, highlighting the Dual AI Engine and delivering NPU up to x5.6 faster, CPU 50% faster, and GPU 70% stronger performance.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

Explore more about LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Upgrade every frame to HDR quality

AI automatically optimizes color, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.8)

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.9)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.10)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.12)

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free13)

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.14)

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

Design, made to elevate your space

Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.20)

LG OLED evo AI C6 ’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

BGM with Music Lounge

Set the right vibe with music

Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

My Photos

Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.21)

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI C6 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Information Board

Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

Gallery Mode

Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

Auto Brightness Control

Optimal brightness in any light

Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.22)

Motion Sensor

Responsive to your presence

Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.23)

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.24)

LG OLED evo AI C6 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.25)

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

'Game to win with Motion Booster 330

Experience ultra-fast gaming with 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. Motion Booster enhances movement clarity and smoothness levels, and support for connecting a compatible Bluetooth ULL controller minimises input lag for high-performance game play.^^

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 330, while supporting 165 Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

^^In Motion Booster mode, resolution will decrease to Full HD. Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and game console or PC graphics card required for gaming at 40Hz–165Hz. 165Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (ULL) feature works exclusively with compatible BT ULL controller. In ULL mode, you can connect only one controller, which may impact the use of other connected Bluetooth devices. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use either an Ethernet connection or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Gaming controller is sold separately.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

'Elite 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K up to 120Hz HDR games on your TV without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.*

*NVIDIA GeForce NOW requires a subscription and a compatible controller (both sold separately). Stream on supported devices and Smart TVs with the NVIDIA GeForce NOW app. A high-speed internet connection is required (ISP charges may apply). 

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.

Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

'Wireless control that feels instant

Enjoy seamless, responsive control that can feel just like a wired connection. Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support can reduce input delay to less than 3.0ms, for responsive, high-performance cloud gaming.*

*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (ULL) feature works exclusively with compatible BT ULL controller. In ULL mode, you can connect only one controller, which may impact the use of other connected Bluetooth devices. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use either an Ethernet connection or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Gaming controller is sold separately.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard and Optimiser

'Fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customise your gaming experience easily, with Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control, and Game Optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise gaming sessions with ease.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, player insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 shows a drama scene of a person riding in a car, then a Sports Alert for a live soccer match pops up with real-time scores and, when tapped, switches straight to the live game.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, player insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with TruMotion highlights motion smoothing in a split-screen soccer scene, contrasting blurred action with TruMotion Off and sharp, clear movement with TruMotion On to emphasize clarity in fast-paced sports.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 shows a drama scene of a person riding in a car, then a Sports Alert for a live soccer match pops up with real-time scores and, when tapped, switches straight to the live game.

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyzes your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.30)

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Ambient MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.31)

Dolby Atmos

By rendering sound as immersive 360° audio objects rather than static channels, the system creates a home cinema environment where detail and depth stay true to the scene.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere

DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker's position—wherever you place them and whenever you add a new one—and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.32)

Pair LG TV and Sound Suite for the ultimate cinema experience

Flexible Placement and Expansion

With Sound Suite, customize your sound setup for your space

Designed to be fully flexible with over 50 possible combinations, LG Sound Suite lets you to choose from the many available speakers and combine them to create your own setup that matches your needs.36)

LG Micro RGB evo MRGB95 featuring Sound Suite with DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) shows a wide room with different kinds of speakers placed around the room showing how flexible and customizable Sound Suite can be.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Color Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

Disclaimer

 

* The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

* Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

* Service availability varies by region and country.

* Personalised services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

* LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)* LG's Micro RGB refers to the Multi LED based color technology with the combination of smaller size leds than LG's Mini LED providing wide color reproduction.

 

2)* LG MicroRGB Display is certified by Intertek for Triple 100% Color Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

 

3)* Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

 

4)* Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

5)* AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

* Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

* Faster processing compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

6)* Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

7)* Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8)* AI Search (Copilot)is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

* An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

* This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9)* Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

* Menus displayed may be different upon release.

* Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

* ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

* ‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider)apps, so the card will not be displayed.

* ‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10)* Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

* Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

* It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

* The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

* The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

* My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs."

 

11)* Internet connection required.

* It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

* In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

13)* webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

* Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

* Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

14)* Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

* AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

* Some features may require an internet connection.

* AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

15)* Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

16)* Bezel size differs by series and size.

* Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.

 

17)* Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

18)* Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

* An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

19)* 16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

20)* Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

* A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

* Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

* Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

* LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

21)* The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app. 

 

22)* Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

23)* Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

24)* Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

25)* LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

26)* AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

* 165Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

* Support for HGiG may vary by country.

* In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

* Motion Booster 330 delivers up to 330Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

27)* Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

* Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

* GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

* In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad)can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

* For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

28)* In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

* For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

29)* Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

* Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

* Gamepad is sold separately.

 

30)* ‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

* The scope of support may vary by country.

* Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

31)* FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

* FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

* FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

* FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

32)* The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

* Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

* Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

* When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

* Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

* LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

33)* Soundbar can be purchased separately.

* Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

* Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

* LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

34)* Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

 

35)* MRGB95 displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.

 

36)* 9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos content is playing.

* The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Print

All specs

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K Micro RGB

  • Wide Color Gamut

    RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color certified)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • Backlight Type

    Micro RGB

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Micro Dimming Ultra

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Gallery+

    Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Object Remastering

    Yes (AI Object Remastering Ultra)

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    2230 x 1277 x 49.9

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    2390 x 1620 x 285

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    104.2

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    2230 x 1372/1324 x 434

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    380 x 434

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    67.3

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    77

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    600 x 400

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Motion Booster

    Motion Booster 330

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 165Hz)

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