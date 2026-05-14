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65 Inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 Smart TV 2026 Bundle with Soundbar S20A

65 Inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 Smart TV 2026 Bundle with Soundbar S20A

65NU805.S20A
Front view of 65 Inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 Smart TV 2026 Bundle with Soundbar S20A 65NU805.S20A
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80, released in 2026, fills the screen with richly textured, fabric-like color layers, where vibrant multicolored folds intertwine smoothly across the display.
S20A
Front view of 65 Inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 Smart TV 2026 Bundle with Soundbar S20A 65NU805.S20A
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80, released in 2026, fills the screen with richly textured, fabric-like color layers, where vibrant multicolored folds intertwine smoothly across the display.
S20A

Key Features

  • Nano Detail Enhancer refines texture and depth for more lifelike 4K picture
  • Award‑winning webOS brings advanced AI experiences—powered by Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
  • AI Hub unlocks a smart, personalized experience, secured by LG Shield.
  • Access a wide selection of live and on demand content seamlessly available through LG Channels
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
The front view of LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80, released in 2026, fills the screen with richly textured, fabric-like color layers, where vibrant multicolored folds intertwine smoothly across the display.

65NU805BPSB

65 Inch LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 Smart TV 2026
front view

S20A

LG Soundbar S20A

How does LG NANO 4K UHD elevate clarity and detail?

LG NANO 4K UHD is made to reveal rich detail in every scene. Its Nano Detail Enhancer analyzes every frame to enhance contrast, detail, and brightness at a nano level. Sophisticated upscaling algorithms bring up resolution to 4K. Watch your favorite content in sharper, better quality.

Nano Detail Enhancer

Refines contrast for more lifelike depth

Powered by the alpha AI Processor, your TV analyzes images to reveal nano details, boosting up contrast and depth to deliver more three-dimensional scenes.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Nano Detail Enhancer shows an image of a feather, powered by the alpha AI Processor that detects textures and color volume to enhance micro details and deliver clearer, more vibrant 4K image quality.

HDR10 Pro

Vivid details, deeper contrast in every scene

Our HDR10 Pro format brings brighter highlights and deeper shadows. Dive into brighter scenes with richer detail. 1)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 highlights HDR10 Pro in a split scenic image comparing SDR and HDR10 Pro, revealing brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and enhanced contrast in a sunset lake scene for richer detail and clarity.

alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Upgraded for smarter, more powerful processing

Driven by enhanced GPU and CPU power, the alpha 7 AI Processor performs nano-scale image optimization to deliver 4K clarity with improved contrast and three-dimensional depth.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.

Why LG AI TV?

LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.6)

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.7)

LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.8)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

The AVForums Editor’s Choice badge is shown on a dark background for LG webOS 25, named Best Smart TV System 2025/2026.

8 Years as the Best Smart TV System

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

LG Shield

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

webOS Re:New Program

Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free11)

AI Magic Remote

Unlock every AI experience with a single AI button

One AI button is all it takes to access and control all AI-driven interactions. With a scroll wheel and instant voice command, every control feels effortless.12)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 home screen navigates into the LG Channels interface, with free live TV channels, movies, and exclusive content. It highlights direct access to hundreds of entertainment options with no payment, no subscription, and no set-top box required.

LG Channels

Endless entertainment for free

LG Channels brings diverse content from various platforms into a single hub for free, making it easier than ever to find content you love. Start watching without hidden costs or installing a top-box.13)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across supported smart ecosystems.14)

Design, made to elevate your space

Slim Design

Slim silhouette that blends into your interior

Crafted with minimalist lines and refined details, the sleek profile of your TV adds a sophisticated touch to your home without being distracting.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with a Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space, featuring a sleek profile that blends seamlessly into the interior while displaying vibrant, multicolored abstract shapes across the screen.

Immerse yourself in every sports match

Receive game predictions with AI

AI analyzes your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.16)

Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

Set up alerts and never miss a moment

Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

Step into a world tuned for winning

Ultimate Gameplay

Game to win with smooth performance

Have a great gaming experience with up to 60Hz VRR. With the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller paired with fast refresh rate, every gaming moment becomes more enjoyable.17)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.18)

Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.19)

True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 is shown in a studio as a director edits a movie at a control panel, with the FILMMAKER MODE logo displayed at the bottom left.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 is shown in a studio as a director edits a movie at a control panel, with the FILMMAKER MODE logo displayed at the bottom left.

FILMMAKER MODE

Watch movies as the director intended

Filmmaker Mode turns off extra processing and preserves the director’s chosen color, motion, and aspect ratio. Movies play back with the same look and feel intended in the studio.20)

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with WOW Orchestra shows an orchestra conductor leading a performance on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the room to create a synchronized surround sound experience.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

Accessibility

Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Color Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

*LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

1)*HDR10 Pro is not a format but LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

 

4)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

5)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

6)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

7)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

8)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

9)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

10)*Network update required.

 

11)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

12)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

13)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

14)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

16)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

17)*60Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR) and only works with inputs that support 60Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

18)*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency only applies to select 2026 LG TVs. ULL controller functionality is supported only when connected to compatible devices.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

*Gaming controller is sold separately.

 

19)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

20)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

21)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Print

Key Specs

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K UHD

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1445 x 834 x 71

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

12.3

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Audio Output

20W

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

USB Input

1ea (v 2.0)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM)

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Ethernet Input

1ea

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1595 x 965 x 133

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

12.5

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

12.3

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

1291 x 309

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1445 x 894 x 309

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1445 x 834 x 71

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 200

Packaging Weight (kg)

17.4

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Picture Processor

Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9

Picture Mode

9 modes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI HDR Remastering

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 60Hz)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

AI Magic Remote MR26

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, only Philippines)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Home

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

My Page

Yes

LG Shield

Yes

LG Gallery+

Yes (Paid service availability varies by country)

LG Channels

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Home Hub

Yes (LG ThinQ)

Google Cast

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

AI Voice ID

Yes

AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Yes

AI Magic Remote

Built-In

AI Chatbot

Yes

Print

Key Specs

General - Number of Channels

2.0

General - Output Power

50 W

Dimension (WxHxD) - Main

650 x 63 x 99 mm

All specs

ACCESSORY

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Codec

SBC / AAC

Bluetooth Version

5.3

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Box Size

898 x 145 x 123 mm

Main

650 x 63 x 99 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.0

Number of Speakers

4 EA

Output Power

50 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

HDMI Version

1.4

POWER

Power Consumption (Main)

15 W

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

Standard

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

2.8 kg

Main

2.2 kg

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