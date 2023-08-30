We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" Class Smart 3D OLED TV
All specs
-
Display Device
-
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
BLU Type
-
OLED
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
-
Yes
-
Analog TV Reception
-
PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M
-
Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes (Resolution upscaler Plus)
-
Dynamic Scanning
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
-
Yes (plus)
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Smart Living Sensor(OLED/UHD Only)
-
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
7 modes (Vivid,Standard,Cinema,Game,Photo isf Expert1,isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard III
-
Yes
-
Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:2 Pull Down)
-
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
HEVC Codec(Maximum image signal input of HEVC Codec)
-
4K HEVC 60P
-
(3D MPEG) Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
-
Yes (Off/ Cinema/ Game)
-
H.264 Codec
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes (MS10)
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
3 Way 6 Speakers
-
Audio Output
-
100W
-
Sound System
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
-
SMART Sound Mode
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes (Ready)
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes (with Headphone and Mobile)
-
apt-X Encoder
-
Yes
-
3D Type
-
FPR
-
Format Auto Detection
-
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
Depth Control
-
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
-
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
-
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
-
Yes
-
3D Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Support 3D Video fromat
-
Yes (WMV,H.264)
-
Dual Play
-
Yes
-
Smart Home
-
Yes
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
-
Yes
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
Live Menu
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Social Center
-
Yes
-
Skype
-
Ready
-
Magic Remote 3Mode(Pointing/Wheel/Voice)
-
B/in
-
Search & Recommendation
-
Yes (Search only)
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
-
Yes
-
Contents Share- Remote App
-
Yes
-
Contents Share-LG Cloud
-
Yes (1st MR)
-
Contents Share-Google Dial
-
Yes
-
Screen Share-Screen Share- Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share-Miracast
-
Yes
-
Game World
-
Yes
-
Screen Share- WiDi
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
B/in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink(compatible with other brands)
-
Yes / No
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Media Link
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)
-
Yes
-
Media Share - DLNA
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - MHL
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - 2nd Display
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Recording Format
-
NTFS
-
External HDD Recording
-
Yes
-
Internal Memory Recording
-
(Time Machine Capa: 3.9 GB) (1. HD input - High Definition : 27" -Normal: 2' 8" 2. SD/Analog input -High Definition : 1' 42" -Normal : 2' 51") * Normal Recording : 1st MR
-
LivePlayback(Time shift) - External HDD
-
Yes
-
Watch & Record - Watching DTV thru RF input
-
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Watch & Record - Watching ATV thru RF input
-
RF(DTV only)
-
Watch &Record - Watching STB thru HDMI/ Component input
-
RF(DTV/ATV )
-
Watch & Record - Watching STB thru composite input
-
RF(DTV only)
-
Recording when watching Media Player
-
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Recording when using smart functions
-
RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)
-
Scheduled Recording - Manual
-
Yes
-
Scheduled Recording - Program Information
-
Yes
-
Internal Memory
-
Yes (1. HD Input - High Definition : About 37Min - Normal : 3Hr 2. SD & Analog Input -High Definition : About 2Hr 30Min - Normal : About 4Hr)
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On/Off Timer
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)
-
4 (V)
-
HDMI 1.4
-
1
-
HDMI 2.0
-
3
-
USB 2.0
-
2
-
USB 3.0
-
1
-
USB 3.0/2.0
-
1(V) / 2(V)
-
RF In
-
Yes
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
-
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (V)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
LAN
-
1 (V)
-
Headphone out
-
1 (V)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
1 (V)
-
Magic Remote
-
B/in (MR13-P)
-
Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Feature
-
Search / Web browsing / SNS
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
-
Yes
-
TV Camera
-
In-Packing (VC500)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
With Stand (kg)
-
17.2
-
With Stand (W x H x D)(mm)
-
1227 x 798.5 x 192
-
In-packing accessory - # of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
-
F310
-
Accessory - TV Camera
-
Ready (VC500)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.