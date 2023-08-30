About Cookies on This Site

55" Class Smart 3D OLED TV

Specs

Reviews

Support

55" Class Smart 3D OLED TV

55EA880T

55" Class Smart 3D OLED TV

Print

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

LED

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Resolution

1920 x 1080

BLU Type

OLED

Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)

Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog TV Reception

PALⅠ, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M

Digital TV Reception - Terrestrial

DVB-T2

VIDEO

Tru ULTRA HD Engine

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Tru Black Control

Yes

Resolution Upscaler

Yes (Resolution upscaler Plus)

Dynamic Scanning

Yes

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Tru Color Generator

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

Yes (plus)

Dynamic Color Enhancer

Yes

Smart Living Sensor(OLED/UHD Only)

Yes

Contrast Optimizer

Yes

Picture Mode

7 modes (Vivid,Standard,Cinema,Game,Photo isf Expert1,isf Expert2)

Picture Wizard III

Yes

Picture Wizard II (2D/3D)

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

Real Cinema 24p (3:2 Pull Down)

Yes

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

HEVC Codec(Maximum image signal input of HEVC Codec)

4K HEVC 60P

(3D MPEG) Noise Reduction

Yes

AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

Yes (Off/ Cinema/ Game)

H.264 Codec

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes (MS10)

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

3 Way 6 Speakers

Audio Output

100W

Sound System

Virtual Surround Plus

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)

SMART Sound Mode

Yes

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)

Optical Sound Sync

Yes (Ready)

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

Private Sound Sync

Yes (with Headphone and Mobile)

apt-X Encoder

Yes

3D

3D Type

FPR

Format Auto Detection

Yes

3D to 2D Convert Source

Yes

2D to 3D Convert Source

Yes

Depth Control

0~+20 (default : 10)

Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

2D to 3D Mode

5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

3D Depth Control

Yes

3D Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

3D Image Correction

Yes

3D Sound Zooming

Yes

3D Picture Mode

Yes

Support 3D Video fromat

Yes (WMV,H.264)

Dual Play

Yes

SMART TV

Smart Home

Yes

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

LG Store

Yes

Live Menu

Yes

App Store

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Social Center

Yes

Skype

Ready

Magic Remote 3Mode(Pointing/Wheel/Voice)

B/in

Search & Recommendation

Yes (Search only)

3D World (3D Contents Streaming)

Yes

Contents Share- Remote App

Yes

Contents Share-LG Cloud

Yes (1st MR)

Contents Share-Google Dial

Yes

Screen Share-Screen Share- Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

Yes

Screen Share-Miracast

Yes

Game World

Yes

Screen Share- WiDi

Yes

Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

B/in

WiFi Direct

Yes

Simplink(compatible with other brands)

Yes / No

SMART SHARE

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Media Share - Network File Browser

Yes

Media Share - Media Link

Yes

Media Share - Window Media Player (Play to)

Yes

Media Share - DLNA

Yes

Screen Share - MHL

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - 2nd Display

Yes

Screen Share - NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready

Built-in

WiFi Direct

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

TIME MACHINE

Recording Format

NTFS

External HDD Recording

Yes

Internal Memory Recording

(Time Machine Capa: 3.9 GB) (1. HD input - High Definition : 27" -Normal: 2' 8" 2. SD/Analog input -High Definition : 1' 42" -Normal : 2' 51") * Normal Recording : 1st MR

LivePlayback(Time shift) - External HDD

Yes

Watch & Record - Watching DTV thru RF input

RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)

Watch & Record - Watching ATV thru RF input

RF(DTV only)

Watch &Record - Watching STB thru HDMI/ Component input

RF(DTV/ATV )

Watch & Record - Watching STB thru composite input

RF(DTV only)

Recording when watching Media Player

RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)

Recording when using smart functions

RF(DTV/ATV) Composite(STB) (Excluding Copy Protection)

Scheduled Recording - Manual

Yes

Scheduled Recording - Program Information

Yes

TIME MACHINE II

Internal Memory

Yes (1. HD Input - High Definition : About 37Min - Normal : 3Hr 2. SD & Analog Input -High Definition : About 2Hr 30Min - Normal : About 4Hr)

USB

Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

DivX HD

Picture

JPEG

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

SPECIAL

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

TIME/CLOCK

Auto/ Manual Clock

Yes

On/Off Timer

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

HDMI1.4 (Simplink : HDMI CEC)

4 (V)

HDMI 1.4

1

HDMI 2.0

3

USB 2.0

2

USB 3.0

1

USB 3.0/2.0

1(V) / 2(V)

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RF In

Yes

Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

1 (V, Gender)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (V)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (Optical)

LAN

1 (V)

Headphone out

1 (V)

RS-232C (Control / SVC)

1 (V)

INPUT DEVICE / UX

Magic Remote

B/in (MR13-P)

Voice Recognition

Yes

Feature

Search / Web browsing / SNS

Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)

Yes

TV Camera

In-Packing (VC500)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.3W

DIMENSIONS

With Stand (kg)

17.2

With Stand (W x H x D)(mm)

1227 x 798.5 x 192

ACCESSORY

In-packing accessory - # of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

F310

Accessory - TV Camera

Ready (VC500)

