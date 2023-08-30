We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Curved OLED TV 55''EC930T
All specs
-
Display Device
-
OLED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Yes (Resolution upscaler Basic)
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
-
Yes
-
Tru Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Photo,Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco
-
Picture Wizard III
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)
-
Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan
-
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
H.265 Codec
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
-
10W+10W
-
Sound System
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
-
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Audio device : Initial
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes (Phone:1st MR, Headphone:Initial)
-
3D Type
-
FPR
-
Supporting Format
-
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
-
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
Depth Control
-
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
2D to 3D Mode
-
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
-
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Support 3D Video format
-
Yes (WMV,H.264)
-
Dual Play
-
Ready
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)
-
Yes
-
STT (Speech To Text)
-
Yes(Aug Eng/Thai/Vietnamese/Indonesian/Malay/Turkish/Arab/Hebrew)
-
LG Store
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
3D (3D Contents)
-
Yes
-
Universal Control
-
Yes (India/Philippines/Thailand/AUstralia/Turkey/GF/Iran/Nigeria/Algeria/Egypt)
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Recorded
-
Yes
-
Channels
-
Yes
-
Skype
-
Ready (available with Camera accessory)
-
Finger Gesture
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote
-
B/in
-
3 Modes(Pointing/Wheel/Voicel)
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Tag On (NFC Sticker Connection)
-
Yes (Sticker initial in-box, Available after 1st MR)
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
B/in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
3
-
USB 2.0
-
3
-
Headphone out
-
1 + 1 (Headphone to RS232C)
-
RF In
-
1 (V)
-
Composite In
-
1 (Gender, V)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)
-
1 (V, Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1(V)
-
HDMI 1.4
-
1(V)
-
LAN
-
1 (V)
-
No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
-
F310 4EA
-
Camera Spec
-
2M
-
Accessory - TV Camera
-
Ready (VC500)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
