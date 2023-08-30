About Cookies on This Site

LG Curved OLED TV 55''EC930T

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Curved OLED TV 55''EC930T

55EC930T

LG Curved OLED TV 55''EC930T

Print

All specs

DISPLAY SCREEN

Display Device

OLED

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Resolution

1920 x 1080

VIDEO

Resolution Upscaler

Yes (Resolution upscaler Basic)

Active Noise Reduction

Yes

Tru Color Generator

Yes

Tru Color Enhancer

Yes

Dynamic Clear White

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Photo,Standard, Eco, Cinema,Soccer, Game, Expert1, Expert2) Asia :APS MEA : Eco

Picture Wizard III

Yes

Aspect Ratio

8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom)

Just Scan (1:1 Pixel Matching) 0% OverScan

Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p

Real Cinema 24p

Yes

H.265 Codec

Yes

Triple XD Engine

Yes

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Decoder

Yes

Speaker System

2Ch Speaker System

Audio Output

10W+10W

Sound System

Virtual Surround Plus

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound Mode

6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)

Sound Optimizer

3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

Wireless Sound Sync

Audio device : Initial

Private Sound Sync

Yes (Phone:1st MR, Headphone:Initial)

3D

3D Type

FPR

Supporting Format

S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S

Format Auto Detection

Yes

3D to 2D Convert Source

Yes

2D to 3D Convert Source

Yes

Depth Control

0~+20 (default : 10)

Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

2D to 3D Mode

5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)

3D Depth Control

Yes

3D Viewpoint Control

-10~+10 (default : 0)

3D Picture Mode

Yes

Support 3D Video format

Yes (WMV,H.264)

Dual Play

Ready

SMART+ TV

Launcher (Recent / Home / My Apps)

Yes

STT (Speech To Text)

Yes(Aug Eng/Thai/Vietnamese/Indonesian/Malay/Turkish/Arab/Hebrew)

LG Store

Yes

App Store

Yes

3D (3D Contents)

Yes

Universal Control

Yes (India/Philippines/Thailand/AUstralia/Turkey/GF/Iran/Nigeria/Algeria/Egypt)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Recorded

Yes

Channels

Yes

Skype

Ready (available with Camera accessory)

Finger Gesture

Yes

Magic Remote

B/in

3 Modes(Pointing/Wheel/Voicel)

Yes

SMART SHARE

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Screen Share - Smart Mobile Link (MHL)

Yes

Screen Share - Miracast

Yes

Screen Share - Tag On (NFC Sticker Connection)

Yes (Sticker initial in-box, Available after 1st MR)

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready

B/in

WiFi Direct

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT(SIDE)

HDMI

3

USB 2.0

3

Headphone out

1 + 1 (Headphone to RS232C)

INPUT & OUTPUT(REAR)

RF In

1 (V)

Composite In

1 (Gender, V)

Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)

1 (V, Gender)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1(V)

HDMI 1.4

1(V)

LAN

1 (V)

ACCESSORY

No. of 3D Glasses (Model Number)

F310 4EA

Camera Spec

2M

Accessory - TV Camera

Ready (VC500)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100~240Vac 50-60Hz

Standby Mode

0.3W

SPECIAL

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

e-Manual

Yes

