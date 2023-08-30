About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED TV 65" C6T

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG OLED TV 65" C6T

OLED65C6T

LG OLED TV 65" C6T

All specs

DISPLAY MODULE

Display Device (OLED/LED)

OLED

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Flat / Curved

Curved

Dimming

Pixel Dimming

BROADCAST SYSTEM

Analog TV redeption

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2

VIDEO

HDR format Support

HDR10 & Dolby Vision

HDR Effect

Yes

Picture Engine

Perfect Master Engine

ULTRA Luminance

Yes

Color Prime

Perfect Color

3D Color Mapping

Yes

Dynamic Color

Yes

Color Depth

Billion Rich Colors

4K Upscaler

Yes

Smart Content Optimizer

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Output / Speaker System

40W / 4.0ch

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

DTS Digital Decoder

Yes (DTS M6)

Surround

OLED Surround

Sound Designed by Harman Kardon

Yes

Magic Sound Tuning

Yes

Smart Sound Mode

Yes

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

Hi-Fi Audio

Yes

Wireless Sound Sync

Yes

FEATURE

Magic Zoom

Yes

Magic Mobile Connection

Yes

Music Player

Yes

3D

Yes

STB Control

Yes

LG Content Store

Yes

web Browser

Yes

Recording

Yes (RF / Composite)

Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

Yes

Mobile TV On

Yes

WiDi

Yes

Miracast

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

HDMI 2.0A

3

USB 3.0

1

USB 2.0

2

RF In

Yes

Composite In

Yes

Component in

Yes

LAN

1

Digital Audio Out

Yes

RS-232C

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

HARDWARE

CPU

Quad

HEVC Decoder

4K@60fps,10bit

VP9 Decoder

4K@60fps,8bit

Wifi

Built-in

Bluetooth

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Remote Controller

In Pack (MR16)

3D Glasses

2

