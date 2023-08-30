We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QNED TV QNED80 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 | Quantum dot | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ
Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell
The scene of the color powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.
QNED Lit Up, Scaled Up
See Pure Colors Even Richer
Experience color that's out of this world with QNED Color powered by Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology.
Color That's Remarkable
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a colorful crystal on each TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
Take Charge of Quality
AI Picture Pro
A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
AI Sound Pro
AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.
Get Complete Entertainment with
Superior Sound
Perfectly Paired for Entertainment
The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.
Smart Functions For You
My Profile
Quick Card
Picture Personalized to You
Your Personal Content Curator
A man's face is displayed on the TV screen, and recommended keywords are displayed nearby.
Matter & AirPlay & HomeKit
Enjoy seamless connection and easy control of your LG TV with support for services like Apple Airplay and HomeKit, and Matter.
The logo of matter The logo of works with Apple AirPlay The logo of works with Apple Home
Multi View
Side By Side
Picture In Picture
Dual Monitor
With easy TV installation and a slim design, supported webcams makes your remote meetings a breeze to put on the big screen.
An image showing a close-up view of an supported webcams installed on a TV in beige-colored space.
A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
Expertly Enhanced Picture
A man is staring outside, looking mad. The image is divided into two part. On left half of image appears to be dull and less vibrant color, while on the right half of image looks more vibrant with more colors. On left top corner says ‘conventional’, on right top corner says ‘HDR 10 PRO’.
FILMMAKER Mode
A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC
Take gaming to the next level with smooth, synchronized graphics. Reduce motion blur and ghosting with 4K 120Hz HDR, as well as ALLM and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications.
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
HGiG
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
All specs
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 Channel
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (2 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
1ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
USB Input
-
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 970 x 172
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
29.6
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 840 x 29.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1456 x 904 x 295
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
1167 x 295
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
22.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
22.9
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
QNED Color
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Contact Us
Buy directly
65QNED80SRA
LG QNED TV QNED80 65 inch 4K Smart TV 2023 | Quantum dot | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ