84" LM9600 ULTRA HD Cinema 3D Smart TV
All specs
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
-
84
-
BLU Type
-
Edge LED
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Dynamic Motion Clarity Index
-
800
-
Screen Size
-
191
-
Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
7 modes (No Zoom Mode) ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Picture Wizard II
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
7 Modes(Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema,Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
-
HDMI :1080i,1080p,720p, component : 1080i,1080p,720p
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
-
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
-
Yes (plus)
-
Smart Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer/L9
-
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer /local dimming
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
10W+10W+10W(Sub Woofer)
-
Speaker System
-
2 Way 5 Speakers
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
Subwoofer
-
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Yes (3 mode)
-
Mute
-
Yes (Normal)
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Premium CP
-
Yes(varries according to country)
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes (Support Flash 10 & HTML 5)
-
Social Center
-
Yes
-
Search & Recommendation
-
Yes(search only)
-
Skype
-
Yes
-
Smart Channel Browser
-
Yes
-
External Device App Download
-
Yes
-
Picture In Picture
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone Remort Support
-
Yes
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
-
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Labeling (Name Edit)
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes, Plus (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Closed Caption
-
Subtitle
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
-
Yes (Ready)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
-
Yes
-
e-Manual
-
Yes
-
e-Streamer
-
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
-
Yes
-
Auto/ Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
On Time/ Off Time
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/ Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
-
0.5W
-
USB 2.0
-
Yes
-
RF In
-
Yes
-
AV In
-
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
-
1
-
PC Audio Input
-
Yes
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin)
-
Yes
-
LAN (For Modem)
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio Out
-
Yes
-
TV with stand (WxHxD)
-
1916 x 1214 x 399
-
Weight with stand
-
81.7kg
-
SG / Cinema
-
Cinema
-
Module
-
FPR
-
Converting 2D to 3D
-
Yes
-
Converting 3D to 2D
-
Yes
-
Depth Control
-
'0~+20 (default : 10)
-
Viewpoint Control
-
'-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Depth Control
-
'0~+20 (default : 10)
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
-
Yes
-
Dual Play/3D
-
Yes
-
Format Auto Detection
-
Yes
-
Wifi
-
Yes
-
Windows 7 Certified
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
MHL
-
Yes
-
2nd TV Ready
-
Yes
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
Media Link
-
Yes
-
DLNA (Movie/Photo/Music)
-
Yes
-
WiDi
-
Yes
-
Picture
-
jpeg
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
USB Version (& Speed)
-
2.0
-
USB Hub
-
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Divx HD
-
Quick Menu
-
Aspect Ratio,Picture mode, Sound mode, sleep timer,USB eject,Skip off/on ,subtitle language, audio language, audio description, energy saving, AV mode
-
Conventional Remote
-
S-con
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
-
In-Packing
-
DVR Type I (B/I, Ready)
-
Yes (Ready)
-
DVR Type (Digital / Analog)
-
Digital only
-
Watch & Recording
-
Yes
-
Time Shift Signal
-
Yes
