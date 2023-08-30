About Cookies on This Site

LG OLED Gallery Stand

LG OLED Gallery Stand

FS21GB

LG OLED Gallery Stand

Three Gallery Design TVs with a stand working as artworks at any place

Gallery Stand

Designed to stand out.

Picturesque works of art aren't just for walls anymore. The Gallery Stand gives you the freedom to place your TV out in the open and turn your home into a gallery.

Learn how the Gallery Stand will add elegance to your space.

LG OLED Gallery Stand with TV in 5 angles: front, 45° top down(tilt right), front (tilt left), back of TV, side view, FS21GB

*The Gallery Stand requires a separate purchase.
**The Gallery Stand is only available with the OLED G1(65",55"), OLED C1(65",55"), OLED B1(65",55"), OLED A1(65",55")

This is an image of the companion bracket and cable management.

Easy to mount,
Easy to manage.

It comes with a companion bracket and accessories that allow your TV to hold other small devices. Cable management was specifically engineered to keep the premium look and feel of an art gallery.
Easy to mount,
Easy to manage. WATCH THE INSTALLATION VIDEO?
All specs

FS21GB

LG OLED Gallery Stand