Classy living room in a penthouse apartment. Beautiful cityscape visible outside the window. A man is sitting on the couch watching content on the wall-mounted TV.

What's the best lifestyle TV for you?

Whatever your lifestyle, there are LG TVs made just for you. From enjoying high-quality content like cinema, sports, and gaming to finding the perfect design piece, discover an LG TV that suits you.

What's important in a gaming TV?

Lag and video stuttering are no fun. For the most thrilling adventures and battles, smooth motion is key. A high refresh rate and VRR technology are essential for a seamless gaming experience.

What is a refresh rate?

Refresh rate is the number of times your display updates with a new image per second. Measured in Hz (Hertz), this metric is an indicator of how smooth your screen’s performance can be. A 120Hz refresh rate means the screen refreshes 120 times per second. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the motion, which is most noticeable when playing fast-paced games or watching high-speed content.⁴

Side-by-side comparison of a racing car game and the difference in refresh rate. On one side, the refresh rate is lower resulting in more motion blur. On the other side, the refresh rate is high showing the car completely in focus.

What is VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)?

VRR is a technology that synchronizes the refresh rate of games with your display in real-time. When the refresh rates aren’t synced, this can cause screen tearing and video stuttering. The most popular formats are Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. For gamers, this is a must-have feature for smooth and immersive gameplay.⁵

Hands holding a game controller in front of a TV with a car racing game on the screen. VRR, variable refresh rate logo is visible.

Why are LG TVs good for gaming?

LG TVs are great for gaming with high refresh rates of up to 165Hz for smooth gameplay. Our Gaming Portal turns your TV into a gaming hub, and our larger screens offer a more immersive experience. Our True Wireless TVs allow you to conveniently connect all your devices to the Zero Connect Box, creating a seamless wireless gaming setup with extremely low input lag that's Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync certified.¹ ⁶ ⁷ ⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰

High refresh rates up to 165Hz

Experience peak gaming with G-Sync compatibility, 165Hz VRR, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 10000 certification. Even when playing wirelessly, enjoy lag-free gaming at 144Hz without motion blur.² ³ ⁵ ⁶

Car racing game that looks vivid, completely in focus without any distracting motion blur. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 165Hz logo is visible. Other gaming certifications are also seen on the bottom showcasing the LG TV's great gaming performance.

Wireless gaming with extremely low input lag up to 144Hz in 4K

Discover the joys of high performance, wireless gaming on the LG True Wireless TV that's Nvidia G-Sync compatible and AMD Freesync-certified.¹ ⁵ ⁸ ⁹ ¹⁰

LG OLED M5 TV with a game being played on its screen showcasing the smooth and seamless gameplay. Zero Connect Box is seen, but blends well with the space. Nvidia G-Sync logo and AMD FreeSync Premium logo are seen. Gaming certifications are visible.

Your clean dream setup for wireless gaming

Experience greater freedom with a wireless gaming setup. Enjoy a clutter-free environment and have more flexibility in styling your space.⁹

Game room with a wireless gaming setup. LG True Wireless TV is wall-mounted with a high-resolution game on its screen. PC, gaming chair, toys, and neon mood lights are also visible. Nvidia G-Sync logo and 144Hz logo are seen.

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.⁷

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

Play on bigger screens, enjoy more immersive gaming

Larger screens mean more fun. Explore our Ultra Big TVs and take your gaming experience to the next level.²

Living room with a huge LG Ultra Big TV mounted on the wall. On the screen is a car racing game. Because of the screen size, the content feels so much more immersive.

Discover gaming TVs and find the one for you

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED M5OLED G5QNED85OLED C5
LG OLED M5 product image
OLED M5 (Best Wireless TV for movies)
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG QNED85 product image
QNED85
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
True wirelessTrue wireless ---
DisplayLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inch) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inch)LG OLED evo LG QNED evoLG OLED evo
SizeUp to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch)Up to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inch)Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75 ,65, 55, 50 inch)Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 inch)
Refresh Rates120Hz120Hz120Hz120Hz
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)Up to 144HzUp to 165HzUp to 144HzUp to 144Hz
HDMI featuresALLM, eARC, HGiGALLM, eARC, HGiGALLM, eARC, HGiGALLM, eARC, HGiG
MotionClearMR 9000ClearMR 10000-ClearMR 9000
GamingGaming Portal, Game Dashboard & OptimizerGaming Portal, Game Dashboard & OptimizerGaming Portal, Game Dashboard & OptimizerGaming Portal, Game Dashboard & Optimizer
Learn More Learn More Learn More

¹Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

 

²Screen images simulated.

 

³Support for some features may vary by region and country.

 

⁴83/77/65/55 inches of LG OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144Hz on Dolby Vision inputs. 

 

⁵HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR. Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

⁶VRR ranges from 60Hz to 165Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. Actual performance may vary depending on setting, network connection, and usage environment.

 

⁷Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country. 

  Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country. 

  Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

 

⁸clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display. 

  Support for this feature may vary by model. ClearMR 10000: Certified for LG OLED G5(83, 77, 65, 55 inch). 

  ClearMR 9000: Certified for LG OLED M5(83, 77, 65 inch), LG OLED G5(48 inch), LG OLED C5.

 

⁹4K 144Hz applies to LG OLED M5 83/77/65 inches. 144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

  LG OLED M5 97-Inch supports 120Hz. 

  144Hz is the maximum refresh rate based on the variable refresh rate (VRR). 

  Wireless LG OLED TV refers to the connectivity between the Zero Connect Box and screen.

  Placement of Zero Connect Box in a cabinet may result in signal interference depending on the material and thickness of the cabinet. 

  Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver. 

  Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box. 

  Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

  True Wireless is based on NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation for reducing stuttering, low input lag, and flicker-free performance.

 

¹⁰Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.