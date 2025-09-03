¹Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

²Screen images simulated.

³Support for some features may vary by region and country.

⁴clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.

Support for this feature may vary by model. ClearMR 10000: Certified for LG OLED G5(83, 77, 65, 55 inch).

ClearMR 9000: Certified for LG OLED M5(83, 77, 65 inch), LG OLED G5(48 inch), LG OLED C5.

⁵Available content (including sports channels) and apps may vary by league, country and region. Separate subscriptions are required for each sports app and their related services.

⁶Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.

Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and. other. countries.

Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.