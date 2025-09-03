Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Classy living room in a penthouse apartment. Beautiful cityscape visible outside the window. A man is sitting on the couch watching content on the wall-mounted TV.

What's the best lifestyle TV for you?

Whatever your lifestyle, there are LG TVs made just for you. From enjoying high-quality content like cinema, sports, and gaming to finding the perfect design piece, discover an LG TV that suits you.

How do you get the best sports viewing experience?

Sports are fast-paced. You need a TV that delivers smooth motion without blur, with a large screen that fully immerses you in the action, and keeps you updated on your favorite teams and stats so you never miss a thing.

For full-on immersion in the action, choose an LG TV

Side-by-side comparison of a baseball game frame. On one side labeled conventional, there's a lot of motion blur around the baseball bat of the player and the baseball. On the other side labeled LG OLED evo, the action is captured perfectly without motion blur.

ClearMR certified by VESA

LG OLED evo is VESA Certified ClearMR display ensuring that even in fast-paced scenes, every image is clear and crisp without any blurry pixels.⁴

Total immersion on a grand scale

LG Ultra Big TVs offer immersive viewing across a range of sizes, up to 100 inches.

A family is gathered around their LG Ultra Big TV watching an exciting soccer match on the huge screen.

Never miss a sports moment, get an LG AI TV

Sports Portal

Set up a personalized home page for sports. Access sports streaming apps and YouTube highlight clips. With live games, league tables, and matches of your favorite teams all on one screen.² ⁵

The UI of the Sports Portal page is shown showing you a user can register their teams and how content is organized to be more convenient for a sports fan.

Sports Notification

Register your favorite teams and receive Sports Notifications to keep yourself updated on everything that's happening from match results to game video highlights.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.⁶

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Discover your best TV for watching sports

Easily compare features side-by-side to choose the best TV for you.¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED G5 OLED C5 QNED85
LG OLED G5 product image
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 product image
OLED C5
LG QNED85 product image
QNED85
DisplayLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
SizeUp to 97 inch (97, 83, 77, 65 inch)Up to 83 inch (83, 77, 65 inch)Up to 100 inch (100, 86, 75, 65 inch)
MotionClearMR 10000, TruMotion ClearMR 9000, TruMotionTruMotion
Processorαlpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 αlpha 9 AI Processor Gen8αlpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
AI UpscalingAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4K
Operating System (OS)webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports NotificationwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports NotificationwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports Notification
¹Features may vary by model and screen size. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

 

²Screen images simulated.

 

³Support for some features may vary by region and country.

 

⁴clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display. 

  Support for this feature may vary by model. ClearMR 10000: Certified for LG OLED G5(83, 77, 65, 55 inch). 

  ClearMR 9000: Certified for LG OLED M5(83, 77, 65 inch), LG OLED G5(48 inch), LG OLED C5.

 

⁵Available content (including sports channels) and apps may vary by league, country and region. Separate subscriptions are required for each sports app and their related services.

 

⁶Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same. 

  Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and. other. countries. 

  Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.