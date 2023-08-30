About Cookies on This Site

LG 8kg Heat Pump Dryer in White

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

RD08NHP5W

RD08NHP5W

LG 8kg Heat Pump Dryer in White

There is a dryer on the background of a smiling father and daughter.

LG Heat Pump Dryer for Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Convenience and healthy drying.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Heat Pump

Enjoy the Gentle Dry with Heat Pump

Dries laundry at low temperatures, gentle on clothes.

  • Heater Dryer

  • Heat Pump Dryer

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.
It shows that the drying time is different for each fabric.

Sensor Dry

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

There is the 'R290 refrigerant' mark.

Refrigerant R290

LG dryer with R290 refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential than R134a*.

*Global Warming Potential : R290:3, R134a:1340.

Visible and Elegant Design

Washing machines and dryers are arranged in parallel in the interior background.

Washer and Dryer

There is a dryer with a good view of the door in the interior background.

Door

Inside the interior background, the panel of the dryer is enlarged.

Control Panel

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Print

All specs

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LED (7-segment) White

Delay Timer

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600×610×850

Weight (kg)

48/50

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Child Lock

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

-

FEATURES

Child Lock

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

-

FEATURES

Auto Cleaning Condenser

X

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

X

TrueSteam

X

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

PC Cover + White Rim

PROGRAMS

Cotton

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Download Cycle

-

Duvet

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Refresh

Yes

[DR]Sportswear

Yes

Steam Hygiene

Yes

Towels

Yes

Wool

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

-

Energy Monitoring

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

-

RD08NHP5W

LG 8kg Heat Pump Dryer in White