9kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

FV1409S3W

9kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine

Front view of LG AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine with 9KG capacity, in white, FV1409S3W
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection


Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?


The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
Less Time, More Life

TurboWash™

Less Time, More Life


TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes in 59 minutes. Spend less time on laundry and more time living!

Steam ™

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic


LG Steam ™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.
FV1409S3W-Front-Load-Washing-Machine-WD-Vivace-V700-VC3-White-06-2-Steam-Plus-Desktop



*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.

30% Less Wrinkles1

30% Less Wrinkles


The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
99.9% Allergen Removal1

99.9% Allergen Removal


Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Drum in the Same Space

Bigger Drum Size

Bigger Drum in the Same Space


Thanks to LG's advanced anti-vibration technologies, less space is needed inside to absorb the vibrations, thus allowing a bigger tub to be fitted for increased washing capacity within the same washer size.
More Durable and Hygienic Design

Durability

More Durable and Hygienic Design


The Scratchproof tempered glass door is not only more durable than conventional plastic door but also provides a more elegant and classy look.
Stainless lifter helps more hygienic washing as it is stronger against contamination by bacteria than a conventional plastic lifter.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant1

Design

More Visible and Elegant


Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini


Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.
Smart Appliance

ThinQ™

Smart Appliance


With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.


Table Caption
Features FV1409S3W FC1270N5W FV1285S4W FV1408S4W
FV1409S3W
9kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FC1270N5W
7kg, 6 Motion Inverter Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FV1285S4W
8.5kg, Slim AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
FV1408S4W
8kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
Capacity 9kg 7kg 8.5kg 8kg
Dimensions (W X H X D) 600 x 850 x 565 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm 600 x 850 x 475 mm 600 x 850 x 565 mm
AI Direct Drive™ Yes No Yes Yes
6 Motion Yes Yes Yes Yes
Smart Diagnosis™ Yes Yes Yes Yes
ThinQ™ (WI-FI) Yes Yes Yes Yes
Dimensions

FV1409S3W

All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    9

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    White LED

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 565

  • Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    620

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)

    1100

  • Weight (kg)

    70

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Steam+

    Yes

  • Type

    AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Blue White

  • Door Type

    Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

  • Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton+

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Easy Care

    Yes

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Rinse+Spin

    Yes

  • Silent Wash

    Yes

  • Speed 14

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash 59

    Yes

  • Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

What people are saying

Front view of LG AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine with 9KG capacity, in white, FV1409S3W

FV1409S3W

9kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine