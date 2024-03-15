We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
10kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with ""Normal"" detergent level.
*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.
Save Time to Enjoy Life Better
Laundry is being done in the washing machine.
*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.
*Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
-
Larger Display
-
Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
KEY FEATURES
-
AI DD™
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
Yes
-
Steam™
Steam+
-
Turbowash
39 Min
-
Energy Efficiency Class
4ticks
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
Yes
DESIGN
-
Body Color
White
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
-
Door Rim Color
Silver
-
Display Background color
Black Main + Silver Button
-
Dial Knop
Chrome
-
Knob Deco
Silver
BASIC
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
10
-
Spin speed
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature(℃)
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Standby Power zero
Yes
-
Spray Detergent water (Circulation)
Yes
-
3D Multi Spary (New Turbo Wash)
Yes
-
Door Switch type
Auto Door
-
Door Openning Angle (º)
150
-
Drum Volume (liters)
68
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
-
Contol-Program selector
Dial + Touch
-
Contol-Diaplay Type
White LED
-
Contol-Figure indicator
18:88
-
Contol-Delay timer
3-19 hrs
-
Contol-Start/Pause Indication
Yes
-
Contol-Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Contol-Error Message Indication
Yes
-
Contol-Error Message Alarm
Yes
WASH PROGRAM
-
Cycle No.
14
-
General - Cotton
Yes
-
General - Cotton +
Yes
-
General - Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
General -Easy Care
Yes
-
General - Duvet
Yes
-
General - Tub Clean
Yes
-
Caring - Allergy Care
Yes
-
Special - Turbo Wash 39
Yes
-
Special - Sports Wear
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Special - Speed14
Yes
-
Special - Download Cycle (Default Rinse+Spin)
Yes
-
Special - Delicates
Yes
-
Special - Wool (Hand / Wool)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Prewash
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Time Delay(Delay End)
Yes
-
Child-Lock
Yes
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Wash Option - Intensive
Yes
-
Wash Option - Normal
Yes
-
Wash Option - Turbo Wash
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Normal
Yes
-
Rinse Option - Rinse+
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (W*D*H mm)
600x565x850
-
Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)
660x660x890
-
Weight(kg)
70
-
Weight include packing(kg)
74
CURRENT ENERGY STANDARD PRODUCT FICHE(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO. 1061/2010)
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
F4V7RBP1WK
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
10.0
-
Energy Efficiency Class
4ticks
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
-
Standard Washing Program
Cotton cold 1400
NEW ENERGY STANDARD PRODUCT FICHE(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO. 1061/2010)
-
Brand
LG
-
Model
F4V7RBP1WK
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
10
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
FV1410S3WA
10kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine