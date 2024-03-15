We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Support
Where to buy
11kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
11kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
TurboWash™360˚
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes
With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.
Water flows out of the washing machine in four directions and is doing laundry.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
*1) LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
*Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
*The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
-
Larger Display
-
Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Compatibility
Available with TWINWash™ Mini
Three interior photos with twinwash and washing machine.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*TWINWash™ Mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Delay End
Yes
-
Pre Wash
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse+
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Spin
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Temp.
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
White LED
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hrs
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 565 x 850
-
Weight (kg)
70
FEATURES
-
Add Item
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
STS Slim Lifter
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
Steam+
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Black
-
Door Type
Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS
-
Allergy Care (washer)
Yes
-
Baby Wear
Yes
-
Color Care
Yes
-
Cotton
Yes
-
Cotton+
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Easy Care
Yes
-
Mixed Fabric
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
Silent Wash
Yes
-
Speed 14
Yes
-
Speed Wash+Dry
Yes
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
Yes
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
What people are saying
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
FV1411S2B
11kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine