LG TWINWash™ Mini Washing Machine
*The design of the product in the video may differ from the actual product.
*According to the wet-cleaning test standard of wfk, Hand Wash cycle, 1kg of laundry.
Compatibility
The LG TWINWash Mini is shown on the bottom of five different LG front loading washers.
Pre-Installation Checklist
2. To plug in a TWINWash™, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.
3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.
4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.
5. We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.
A sketch diagram of the washer with numbers indicating how to install and get ready to use the TWINWash Mini, T2525NTWV
*Please check the available models before purchasing. Compatible model options may vary by country.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Type
-
Mini Washer
-
Wash Capacity (KG)
-
2.5kg
-
Max Spin Speed (RPM)
-
700
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
3 motion Technology
-
Yes
-
Heater
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
ThinQ™ (WI-FI)
-
Yes
-
Remote control
-
Yes
-
Energy monitoring
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
No. of Wash Programs
-
8
-
Wash Programs
-
Light Soil, Underwear, Lingerie, Baby Care, Speed Wash, Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, Download Cycle
-
10-year Motor Warranty
-
Yes
-
PUB Registration No.
-
WM-2020/030878/TUV
-
Rating
-
2 tick
-
Water Consumption
-
10.30 litres/kg
-
Depth (mm)
-
755
-
Height (mm)
-
365
-
Width (mm)
-
645
-
Weight (kg)
-
45
-
Color
-
Stone Silver
-
Lid Type
-
Black Tempered Glass
T2525NTWV
LG TWINWash™ Mini Washing Machine