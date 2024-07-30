Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
13kg Top Load Washing Machine with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Motor - Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Smart Inverter Motor

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Smart Inverter technology can save about 4 months of energy consumption compared to conventional induction models.

TurboDrum™ - A Powerful Yet Gentle Way to Scrub

TurboDrum™

A Powerful Yet
Gentle Way to Scrub

With TurboDrum™, Tub & pulsator rotate independently to provide a powerful yet gentle wash.

Punch +3 - 3 Water Punches for Better Washing

Punch +3

3 Water Punches for Better Washing

Punch +3 creates vertical water currents that move garments from top to bottom for better washing.

Smart Motion - An Optimal Way to Wash

Smart Motion

An Optimal Way to Wash

Smart Motion powered by Smart Inverter creates 3 kinds of motion to optimize fabric washing in each cycles.

*3 kinds of motion is agitating for powerful washing, rotating for tangle free, and swing for delicate wash.

LoDecibel™ - Good Work Goes Unnoticed

LoDecibel™

Good Work Goes Unnoticed

The LG Smart Inverter Motor(tm) runs smoothly and quietly in 42dB*. 

*Tested by LG Lab. Normal Cycle with KS 8.8kg and Water Level 9. *Noise level measured during washing phase. Noise level at other phases may differ. 

With side waterfall, the detergent is well melted in the water to reduce detergent residues in the fabrics.

Side Waterfall

A Deeper Clean without Leftover Residue

With Pre Wash+ Normal cycle, the side cascade mixes the detergent with the water stream to avoid leaving residues.

Auto Pre Wash

Don't Worry about Pre-washing

Slim and durable design ensures convenience and safety offering efficiency and innovation.

Soft Closing Door

Convenient and safe Design

Smart Diagnosis™ - Keep You a Step Ahead

Smart Diagnosis™

Keep You a Step Ahead

Stay ahead with Smart Diagnosis™ which troubleshoots minor issues and sends maintenance alerts.

*STEP 01 : Turn on the power. Call LG customer service center or open ThinQ™ with your mobile phone. *STEP 02 : Place the receiver of phone up to the Smart Diagnosis™ logo, and press 'Water Temp' or 'Cold Wash' or 'Water Level’ button for 3 seconds. Sound for diagnosis will continue for seconds. *STEP 03 : Customer Center or LG ThinQ™ will identify and guide the solution. *It may not work depending on your mobile network environment in your country.

