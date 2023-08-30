About Cookies on This Site

LG TWINWash™ Mini Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD, 2KG

LG TWINWash™ Mini Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD, 2KG

TV2402NTWB

LG TWINWash™ Mini Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD, 2KG

Summary

Dimensions

TYPE

Type

Mini Washer

BASIC

Wash Capacity (KG)

2

Max Spin Speed (RPM)

700

FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

3 motion Technology

Yes

Embossing Drum

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

SMART FEATURES

ThinQ™ (WI-FI)

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Wash Programs

8

Wash Programs

Light Soil, Lingerie, Underwear, Hand Wash, Baby Care, Rinse+Spin, Spin only, Tub Clean

WARRANTY

10-year Motor Warranty

Yes

WATER EFFICIENCY

PUB Registration No.

WM-2017/022327

Rating

2 tick

Water Consumption

11.1L/kg

DIMENSION

Depth (mm)

700

Height (mm)

365

Width (mm)

600

Weight (kg)

43

DESIGN

Color

Premium Black

Display

Touch LED

