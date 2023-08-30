We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Support
Where to buy
LG TWINWash™ Mini Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD, 2.5 kg
LG TWINWash™ Mini Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD, 2.5 kg
*The Image of the products are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*The Image of the products are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*The Image of the products are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Smart Convenience with WiFi
Pre-Installation Checklist
1. For TWINWash® installation, it needs 700mm x 1,450mm x 1,250mm (W x D x H) at least.
2. To plug in a TWINWash®, it needs two grounded outlets at least. If you need to extend the connection cord by using multi-tap, it also should be grounded.
3. We recommend to use over 15A circuit breaker for stable operation.
4. In case of some models having drain pump, it needs 32mm diameter
when using STANDPIPE to install drain hoses.
5. We recommend to supply 1 bar water pressure at least to wash the laundry without time delay.
Pre-Installation Checklist
*The Image of the products are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
DD Motor(Slim)
-
Yes
-
Spa Steam™
-
Yes
-
Wi-fi
-
Yes
-
Heater
-
Yes
-
Inlet valve
-
Cold only
-
Lid Type
-
Black Tempered Glass
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg) Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
2.5
-
Color
-
Black steel
-
Dimension (WxDxH)
-
595×654× 365mm
-
Box Dimension (W*D*H mm)
-
650×730×430 mm
-
Net Weight(kg)
-
42
-
Gross Weight(kg)
-
47
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
700
-
Rating
-
220-240 V~, 50 Hz
-
Remot control
-
Yes
-
Energy monitoring
-
Yes
-
Smart diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Light Soil
-
Course 1
-
Speed wash
-
Course 2
-
Active wear
-
Course 3
-
tub Clean
-
Course 4
-
hand wash
-
Course 5
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Course 6
-
Spin only
-
Course 7
-
Download programa
-
Course8
-
Extra rinse
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Child lock
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
TV2425NTWB
LG TWINWash™ Mini Washing Machine with Slim Inverter DD, 2.5 kg