LG 21/12kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer in Black Steel
*110V: *Tested by Intertek in November 2019. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*220V: *Tested by Intertek in March 2020. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.
*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
ezDispense Nozzle Clean
-
No
-
Rinse+
-
No
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
-
12
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
770
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1396
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Color Care
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton+
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Delicates
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
Yes
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Mixed Fabric
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed 14
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
Yes
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
F2721HVRB
LG 21/12kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer in Black Steel