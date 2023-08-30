About Cookies on This Site

LG 21/12kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer in Black Steel

F2721HVRB

F2721HVRB

LG 21/12kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer in Black Steel

Washer and Dryer in One1
All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you1
All in One

Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you

With LG all-in-one washer and dryer, You can enjoy the better time for your family without hassle.
Fast and Clean Wash in 39 Minutes!1
TurboWash™

Fast and Clean Wash in 39 Minutes!

TurboWash™ technology cleans your clothes in 39 minutes. It creates time, energy and water efficient while delivering the same washing performance. Spend less time on laundry and more time living!

*110V: *Tested by Intertek in November 2019. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
*220V: *Tested by Intertek in March 2020. Normal cycle + TurboWash ™ option (default) with 3.6 kg (8 lb IEC) load. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Optimal Wash for Fabrics3
6Motion DD

Optimal Wash for Fabrics

Select a wash program and 6Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Less Vibration, Less Noise1
Inverter Direct Drive

Less Vibration, Less Noise

Not just one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors enhance washing performance and durability but without the noise and vibration. Plus, the motors dissipate less energy, reducing electricity consumption.
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
F2719RVTV_Washer_Dryer_WD-Victor2-StainlessSilver-05-2-Steam-D

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
The results may be different depending on the environment.

Pause and Add Item1
Add Items

Pause and Add Item

The LG front load washer lets you ‘Pause' the wash cycle to ‘Add Items'. Simply press the ‘Add Item' or hold the ‘Start/Pause' button for 3 seconds so extra items of missed clothing can be included in the wash up until the spin cycle.*

*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. If water temperature is higher than 40℃, door lock is not released for safety.

More Visible and Elegant1
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
Available with TWINWash™ Mini1
Compatibility

Available with TWINWash™ Mini

Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

*TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

Dimensions

F2721HVRB

All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Beep On/Off

Yes

ColdWash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Drum Light

Yes

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

No

Rinse+

No

Softener Level

No

Wrinkle Care

No

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

12

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

770

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1396

FEATURES

Centum System

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Drum Light

Yes

Dual Dry

No

TurboWash

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

Yes

PROGRAMS

Baby Steam Care

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

Yes

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Color Care

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Cotton+

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

No

Download Cycle

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

Yes

Easy Care

No

Eco 40-60

No

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

Yes

Intensive 60

No

Mixed Fabric

No

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Skin Care

No

Speed 14

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

F2721HVRB

LG 21/12kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washer Dryer in Black Steel