LG TONE Free FP8 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds
Less Noise than Before. More Immersion than Ever
TONE-UFP8
Now You Can Personalise Ambient Sound
Prestigious British Audio, MERIDIAN
What MERIDIAN Says
- John Buchanan, CEO at Meridian Audio -
Close up shots of a spiral ear gel and a conventional gel are shown in a split screen
MERIDIAN's Leading Technologies
Premium Quality Sound in a Compact Device
HSP, a leading Meridian technology, simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers. Bluetooth 5.2 minimises audio loss to accurately reproduce the original sound. The TONE Free app lets you choose Immersive, Natural, Bass Boost, Treble Boost, and 3D Sound Stage EQ presets, or customise your own EQ.
*The effective area of the driver's diaphragm has been improved by approximately 75.5% compared to previous models.
The UV Earbuds Trusted, LG TONE Free
*UVnano is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit, nanometer.
*Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging cradle kills 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Klebsiella pneumonia bacteria on the speaker mesh of the earbuds in 5 minutes while charging.
*UV LED light is invisible and is only activated when the charging cradle is closed with the earbuds inside. The blue mood light is for aesthetic purposes only and appears when the charging cradle lid is opened.
Like New Every Day
Hypoallergenic and Comfortable
*This device or any of its parts is not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions; it is not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device.
*The base material in silicone ear gel meets ISO 10993 and USP Class VI requirements.
*LG's unique, Concha-shaped design is currently registered in the EU, UK, Russia, Australia, China, and Korea.
Find Out of LG's Ear Research Story
Creating the Perfect Fit
3D ear models enabled us to develop earbuds that provide optimal comfort and a sleek fit for anyone who wears them.
Optimised for Comfort and Style
Made for Quality Conversations
The Earbuds that Protect Your Privacy
*Standard playtime when listening to music.
**The earbud batteries and cradle battery last for 10 and 24 hours respectively when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off.
*Enjoy 1 hour of music playtime after charging the cradle for 5 minutes with the earbuds inside.
*Wireless charging pad not included.
*IPX4 rated to handle splashes of water from any direction.
Use the App to Complete Your TONE Free Experience
Refresh your fit with style
LG TONE Free Lineup
*Microphone inside the ear bud captures inner ear sounds with less Ambient noise.
Key Specs
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
All specs
-
Charging Cable
-
Yes
-
Medical Silicon Eargels
-
Yes
-
Unit Size (Φ)
-
8Φ
-
Unit Type
-
Dynamic
-
Charging Case Net Weight
-
39 g
-
Product Net Weight
-
5.2 g
-
BLE
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.2
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ
-
Yes
-
LG EQ
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Yes
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
# of Mic
-
3
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
Battery Life (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
10
-
Battery Life (Earbuds+Charging Case, ANC off)
-
24
-
Charging Time (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Charging Time (Earbuds+Charging Case)
-
2
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Uvnano
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Charging Case
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0 mm
-
Earbud
-
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2 mm
