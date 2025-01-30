LG 2025 BIZ Direction

Mr. Sunghan Jung (far left), President of LG Electronics (Thailand) and Mr. Amnaj Singhachan (far right), Head of Marketing shared LG Thailand’s vision and business direction in 2025.

Bangkok, January 30, 2024 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. announced its 2025 strategy, "Life’s Good 24/7 with Affectionate Intelligence," aiming to become a Smart Life Solution Company. The strategy emphasizes AI technology development to enhance consumer lifestyles. The company also reported strong performance with 5% growth in 2024 and has set a target of 15% growth for 2025.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., outlined the company's 2025 vision, stating that LG is transforming into a Smart Life Solution Company in alignment with Future Vision 2030. "We are integrating AI and sustainability to create seamless technological solutions for living, working, and connectivity. Our strategic framework focuses on core business growth, platform service expansion, B2B solution development, and new market exploration," he said.

For the Thai market, Mr. Jung highlighted four key strategies which are More Insight; leveraging its proprietary Affectionate Intelligence (AI) technology to understand consumer needs and enable appliances to respond, More Integrated; developing comprehensive B2B solutions for Thai businesses, More Seamless; enhancing the online shopping experience through the LG Online Brand Shop (LG.com) and More Reliable; strengthening consumer confidence via LG Subscribe with long-term care services. "These strategic initiatives reflect our commitment to delivering consumer-centric experiences, enhancing quality of life, and establishing LG as the definitive Smart Life Solution Company," Mr. Jung concluded.

“Affectionate Intelligence represents the cornerstone of our 2025 strategy," explained Mr. Amnaj Singhachan, Marketing Head, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. "This innovative AI approach delivers personalized experiences through three key components. First, our Connected Devices ecosystem, enhanced by the Athom acquisition, seamlessly integrates over 170 IoT brands with LG's smart products. Second, our Capable AI Agents leverage advanced generative AI and large language models within LG FURON to analyze user lifestyles and coordinate device operations while maintaining strict data privacy. Third, our Integrated Services, strengthened by our Microsoft partnership, combine LG products with sophisticated AI technology to deliver emotionally intelligent services. Additionally, the LG ThinQ application provides users with comprehensive remote-control capabilities for their appliances,"

Restructuring to Strengthen Market Leadership

Throughout its 37-year presence in Thailand, LG has demonstrated consistent excellence, earning prestigious recognitions including 15 consecutive Superbrands Thailand awards and five Thailand's Most Admired Brand accolades. The company maintains market leadership across key categories including major home appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, and two-door refrigerators.

Following robust performance in 2024 with 5% growth - outpacing the industry average of 3.5% - LG has set an ambitious 15% growth target for 2025. This goal will be driven by continued focus on innovation, consumer-centric solutions, and superior customer experiences.

To achieve this, LG Thailand is implementing a new organizational structure aligned with Future Vision 2030, strengthening four key business divisions. Home Appliance Solutions (HS) is integrating AI technology to enhance Thai households, while Media Entertainment Solutions (MS) is evolving from hardware to content and service provision. Eco Solutions (ES) focuses on developing specialized HVAC and Thailand-specific solutions, and Vehicle Solutions (VS) is being prepared for Thai market entry.

LG continues to deliver products through Modern Trade and Traditional Trade channels, with a current network of over 900 authorized dealers nationwide. The company is expanding its distribution channels to reach consumers more comprehensively, adapting to changing consumer lifestyles. For 2025, LG aims to increase B2B (Business to Business) segment from 11% to 15%, while strengthening D2C (Direct to Consumer) market through the "LG.com" online platform for more convenient and faster direct consumer access and expanding online retail presence across various platforms, with growth targets from 7% to 15%. Nevertheless, LG maintains its focus on the B2C (Business to Consumer) segment as its core customer base, maintaining at 70% growth. This multi-channel approach ensures comprehensive market coverage while adapting to changing consumer preferences and maintaining LG's market leadership position.

“LG Thailand enters its 38th year with unprecedented strength and a renewed commitment to life-enhancing innovation," stated Mr. Amnaj. "Our strategy focuses on delivering superior experiences, consumer-centric innovations, and comprehensive service assurance across all customer segments for sustainable growth."

He elaborated on the company's AI integration strategy: "This year marks a significant expansion of our 'Affectionate Intelligence' technology across our Thai product portfolio, enabling seamless connectivity among all LG devices. Notable launches include the new LG WashTower featuring a customizable UX interface for personalized washing experiences. In our premium TV lineup, we're introducing the LG SIGNATURE OLED M and the LG QNED evo AI Lifestyle TV, combining stunning visuals with AI-powered optimization. We're also enhancing our air conditioning systems with AI Air technology for improved comfort and energy efficiency."

"Our product development continues to prioritize universal accessibility and personalization. The 'LG AI Brain' solution coordinates device operations through smart sensor data, while 'LG Shield' ensures robust data privacy and security," Mr. Amnaj concluded.