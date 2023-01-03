About Cookies on This Site

กล่องของขวัญวางข้างช่อกุหลาบ

ของขวัญ Anniversary วันครบรอบ แนะนำให้อะไรดี คนรับเป็นปลื้ม

03/01/2023

ของขวัญวันครบรอบ บอกรักแทนใจ ให้ได้ทั้งผู้ชายและผู้หญิง

ไอเดียของขวัญวันครบรอบ เติมความหวานกับคนรัก

วันสำคัญของบรรดาคู่รักไม่ได้มีแค่วันวาเลนไทน์ (Valentine) แต่ยังมีวันครบรอบ (Anniversary) ไม่ว่าจะเป็นวันครบรอบที่ตกลงคบกัน วันครบรอบแต่งงาน หรือวันครบรอบที่รู้จักกัน เมื่อถึงวันพิเศษแบบนี้เหล่าคู่รักหลายคู่มักมีกิจกรรมพิเศษทำร่วมกัน เช่น ดินเนอร์มื้อใหญ่ ไปชมภาพยนตร์ เที่ยวต่างจังหวัดหรือต่างประเทศด้วยกัน และสิ่งที่ขาดไม่ได้คือการมอบของขวัญแทนใจให้แก่กัน แต่ถึงอย่างนั้นการเลือกของขวัญวันครบรอบถือเป็นปัญหาใหญ่สำหรับใครหลายคน เพราะมักคิดไม่ออกว่าควรซื้อของขวัญวันครบรอบอะไรให้แฟนผู้ชายหรือแฟนผู้หญิงดี วันนี้ LG มีไอเดียเลือกของขวัญ Anniversary มาบอกต่อคนมีคู่ รวมถึงแนะนำของขวัญวันครบรอบที่เหมาะมอบให้คนรัก

วิธีเลือกของขวัญวันครบรอบ เซอร์ไพรส์คนพิเศษ

เลือกตามไลฟ์สไตล์ของผู้รับ

ควรเลือกของขวัญวันครบรอบโดยอ้างอิงจากไลฟ์สไตล์หรือความชื่นชอบของผู้รับเป็นหลัก นอกจากได้ของขวัญที่สร้างความประทับใจแก่ผู้รับ นี่ยังแสดงถึงความใส่ใจที่คุณมีต่อคนรักอีกด้วย ซึ่งสามารถสังเกตจากความชอบส่วนตัว กิจกรรมที่แฟนคุณชอบทำยามว่าง หรือสิ่งที่อยากได้ในช่วงเวลานี้ผ่านการใช้ชีวิตประจำวันหรือสื่อโซเชียลอย่าง Facebook Twitter และ Instagram ล้วนเป็นตัวช่วยในการหาไอเดียซื้อของขวัญได้

ของขวัญที่สามารถใช้งานได้จริง

การเลือกของขวัญตามวัตถุประสงค์การใช้งาน ช่วยให้คุณจำกัดกลุ่มของขวัญได้ง่ายขึ้นและสามารถตัดตัวเลือกออกได้อย่างรวดเร็ว โดยประเภทของขวัญตามการใช้งานอาจแบ่งดังนี้

 

 

● ของขวัญประเภทของใช้ อย่าง Gadget ที่เกี่ยวกับการทำงานหรือของใช้ในชีวิตประจำวัน เช่น กระเป๋าใส่โน้ตบุ๊ก แหวนคู่ ชุดออกกำลังกาย เซตสกินแคร์ เครื่องครัว เข็มขัด หรือนาฬิกาออกกำลังกาย

● ของขวัญประเภทของกิน หลายคนอาจเข้าใจว่าเป็นการนำขนมหรืออาหารที่เป็นเมนูโปรดมามอบให้คนรัก แต่กรณีนี้เป็นการซื้อบัตรบุฟเฟต์อาหารนานาชาติ จองตั๋วล่องเรือดินเนอร์แม่น้ำเจ้าพระยา หรือพาคนรักไปดินเนอร์บนดาดฟ้าสุดหรูในวันพิเศษ

● ของขวัญประเภทของตกแต่งห้อง เป็นอีกหนึ่งของขวัญวันครบรอบที่น่าสนใจ ทำให้ห้องสวยงามและยังช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศภายในห้องให้ดูอบอุ่นน่าอยู่มากขึ้น โดยอาจเลือกซื้อเป็นต้นไม้มงคล โคมไฟ LED แบบตั้งโต๊ะ หรือแจกันพร้อมดอกไม้ประดิษฐ์

● ของขวัญสำหรับคนชอบเที่ยว การจัดทริปท่องเที่ยวต่างจังหวัด ทริปพักผ่อนต่างประเทศ หรือมอบเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการท่องเที่ยว อย่างกระเป๋าเดินทางแบบล้อลาก เต็นท์ใหม่สำหรับสายกางเต็นท์ กล้องถ่ายรูป หรือหูฟังบลูทูธสำหรับฟังเพลงระหว่างเดินทางก็เป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจไม่น้อย

 

ของขวัญทำมือหรือของขวัญ DIY

บางครั้งการมอบของขวัญวันครบรอบ DIY ไม่ว่าจะเป็นของแฮนด์เมดที่คุณไปหาซื้อหรือลงมือทำด้วยตัวเอง สามารถสร้างความประทับใจต่อผู้รับได้มากทีเดียวเพราะเป็นของขวัญที่มีชิ้นเดียวบนโลก ที่สำคัญของขวัญ DIY มักแฝงไปด้วยรายละเอียดที่ดูมีคุณค่าในตัว โดยเฉพาะของขวัญที่คุณทำขึ้นมาเองกับมือ

งบประมาณ

เรื่องงบประมาณก็มีความสำคัญไม่น้อย เพราะถือเป็นตัวช่วยกำหนดขอบเขตของขวัญทำให้คุณตัดสินใจได้ง่ายขึ้น ที่สำคัญของขวัญ Anniversary วันครบรอบ ไม่จำเป็นต้องมีราคาสูงเสมอไป แค่เลือกของขวัญที่เหมาะสมกับไลฟ์สไตล์และใช้งานได้จริง หรือเป็นของที่มีคุณค่าทางจิตใจก็สามารถสร้างความประทับใจได้ไม่รู้ลืม

แนะนำของขวัญวันครบรอบ ให้ได้ทั้งแฟนผู้ชายและผู้หญิง

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7

สนุกไปกับเสียงเพลงแบบไร้ขีดจำกัดกับหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free

สนุกไปกับโลกของเสียงดนตรีด้วยหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น HBS-FN7 ถูกออกแบบตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ทำให้สอดรับเข้ากับรูปทรงใบหูของผู้ใช้งาน ทั้งตัวจุกหูฟังมีให้เลือก 3 ขนาดเพื่อการสวมใส่ที่พอดี และผลิตจากซิลิโคนที่ไม่มีสารพิษ ไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้ ทำให้ใช้งานหูฟังไร้สาย LG รุ่นนี้ได้อย่างสบาย ไม่ต้องกังวลว่าใส่หูฟังเป็นเวลานานแล้วเจ็บหู ทั้งมาพร้อม Active Noise Cancellation เทคโนโลยีตัดเสียงรบกวนรอบข้างช่วยให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับเสียงเพลงหรือเสียงเกมได้อย่างเต็มอารมณ์ สามารถกันน้ำระดับ IPX4 จึงใช้งานได้อย่างสบายใจเวลาที่คุณเหงื่อออกขณะออกกำลังกายหรือวิ่งฝ่าสายฝน ที่สำคัญมีเทคโนโลยี UVnano ภายในเคสชาร์จเก็บหูฟังที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดหูฟังให้สะอาดพร้อมใช้งานตลอดเวลา ต้องบอกว่านี่เป็นหนึ่งในหูฟังไร้สายคุณภาพดีที่เหมาะมอบเป็นของขวัญเซอร์ไพรส์คนพิเศษ

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 17Z95P

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 17Z95P

แล็ปท็อป LG ตอบโจทย์ทั้งใช้เล่นเกม ดูซีรีส์ และทำงาน

ไม่ว่าผู้รับของขวัญชิ้นนี้จะเป็นสายซีรีย์ สายเกมเมอร์ หรือสายทำงาน ก็สามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการใช้งานแล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 17Z95P ได้ไม่ยาก เพราะแล็ปท็อป LG รุ่นนี้ มาพร้อมหน้าจอขนาด 17 นิ้ว แต่หนักเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัม RAM 16GB และจอแสดงผลมีความละเอียด 2K WQXGA พาเนล IPS ขอบเขตสีกว้าง 99% DCI-P3 ให้สีที่ชัดเจนและสดใส ทำงานที่เกี่ยวกับการพิมพ์หรือการรีทัชได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ทั้งใช้หน่วยประมวลผล Intel® Core™ เจเนอเรชัน 11 กราฟิก Intel® Iris® Xe ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการประมวลผลภาพหรือเนื้อหาได้รวดเร็วขึ้น หากคุณใช้ LG gram รุ่น 17Z95P เล่นเกมก็ไม่พลาดทุกการเคลื่อนไหวของคู่ต่อสู้ ที่สำคัญมี Reader mode ช่วยถนอมสายตาไม่ให้ตาล้าแม้จะทำงานต่อเนื่องหลายชั่วโมง ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าต่อให้นั่งชมซีรีส์ Netflix หรือนั่งเล่นเกมเป็นเวลานานก็ไม่ส่งผลเสียต่อดวงตาในระยะยาว

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1

ฟอกอากาศภายในบ้านให้สะอาดและสดชื่นกว่าเดิม ด้วยเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare Space รุ่น AS40GWWF1 พร้อมมอบอากาศสะอาดและสดชื่นให้กับทุกห้องที่เปิดใช้งาน ด้วยมีเซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะจับความเข้นข้นของอนุภาคฝุ่นขนาดเล็กถึง PM1.0 และยังมีเซนเซอร์จับก๊าซหรือสารปนเปื้อนในอากาศ ก่อนดูดอากาศที่ถูกปนเปื้อนเข้ามาฟอกอากาศให้สะอาดผ่าน Multi-layer filter ก่อนปล่อยออกมาจากตัวเครื่องอีกครั้ง ทั้งสามารถเช็กสภาพอากาศภายในห้องได้แบบเรียลไทม์ผ่านหน้าจอ LED หากคุณกำลังมองหาของขวัญที่ช่วยปกป้องคนรักให้ห่างไกลจากโรคระบบทางเดินหายใจ ต้องบอกว่านี่เป็นของขวัญวันครบรอบที่เหมาะที่สุด

สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่น 75QNED91SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG รุ่น 75QNED91SQA

สมาร์ททีวี LG จอใหญ่เต็มตา จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด

สมาร์ททีวี LG QNED รุ่น 75QNED91SQA ขนาด 75 นิ้ว เป็นทีวีอีกรุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์การรับชมความบันเทิงได้ครบภายในเครื่องเดียว ด้วยขุมพลังจาก Quantum Dot และ NanoCell ทำให้สีสันที่คุณเห็นในจอภาพดูสดใสและมีความสมจริงมากที่สุด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นภาพในมุมมืดหรือจุดที่สว่างมากก็สามารถถ่ายทอดออกมาได้อย่างสมบูรณ์ อีกทั้งยังมีฟีเจอร์ในการปรับแสงพื้นหลังเพื่อเพิ่มความคมชัดให้กับวัตถุหลักบนจอ นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยี AMD FreeSync Premium ช่วยให้การเห็นภาพเคลื่อนไหวดูลื่นไหล เป็นธรรมชาติ ไม่กระตุกหรือขัดอารมณ์ ช่วยให้เล่นเกมคอนโซลอย่างเกม FPS RPG และ RTS ได้อย่างเพลิดเพลิน ถ้าอยากได้สมาร์ททีวีจอใหญ่เต็มตาไปให้คุณแฟนเล่นเกมหรือชมภาพยนตร์เรื่องโปรด ขอแนะนำLG QNED รุ่น 75QNED91SQA รับรองว่าคุ้มเกินราคา

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-MAX

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-MAX

เครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG ใช้งานง่าย ปรับความยาวด้ามจับได้ 4 ระดับ

การทำความสะอาดบ้านเป็นเรื่องง่ายขึ้น เมื่อใช้งานเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG รุ่น A9K-MAX เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประจำบ้านที่มาพร้อม Smart Inverter Motor เทคโนโลยีการทำความสะอาดที่ทรงพลัง ปรับความยาวของด้ามจับได้ถึง 4 ระดับ ทำให้สามารถยืดหรือหดสำหรับการจัดเก็บและการใช้งานหลากหลายรูปแบบบนพื้น รวมถึงทำความสะอาดบริเวณซอกมุมต่าง ๆ ภายในห้อง ทั้งตัวกรองสามารถถอดและทำความสะอาดได้อย่างง่ายดาย แถมวิธีการใช้งานไม่ยุ่งยากบอกเลยว่านี่เป็นของขวัญที่เหมาะนำไปมอบให้ผู้รับที่มีเวลาทำความสะอาดบ้านน้อย

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBE

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBE

ลำโพงบลูทูธ LG กระจายเสียงรอบทิศทาง 360 องศา

สัมผัสกับประสบการณ์การฟังเพลงที่สมบูรณ์แบบ ด้วยลำโพงบลูทูธ LG XBOOM360 รุ่น XO3QBE ที่ไม่ว่าจะวางลำโพงไว้มุมไหนก็ได้ยินเสียงเพลงแบบ 360 องศา พร้อมเพิ่มบรรยากาศในการฟังเพลงกับแสงไฟ LED ที่ไม่ว่าคุณต้องการพักผ่อน นั่งสมาธิ หรืออยู่ในงานปาร์ตี้ ก็มีโหมดการจัดแสงที่เหมาะกับอารมณ์ของคุณ โดยโหมดแสงแต่ละโหมดจะปรับสี ความสว่าง และอุณหภูมิสีอย่างละเอียด เพื่อให้แสงและเสียงที่กลมกลืนกับสภาพแวดล้อมในตอนนั้น บอกเลยว่าลำโพงบลูทูธ LG รุ่นนี้ตอบโจทย์ผู้รับที่เป็นสายปาร์ตี้

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ช่วยให้เสื้อแห้งสนิทพร้อมใส่ไม่ง้อแดด

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1450H2B ซักและอบผ้าได้ภายในเครื่องเดียว มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี TurboWash™360˚ ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าเสร็จภายในเวลา 39 นาที พร้อมถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้นด้วยสเปรย์น้ำ 4 ทิศทาง ทั้งมีระบบ AI DD™ ทำหน้าที่เลือกรูปแบบการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้ง นอกจากถนอมผ้าแล้วยังไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าอีกด้วย ที่สำคัญมีเทคโนโลยี LG Steam+™ ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ทำให้หมดกังวลเรื่องไรฝุ่นหรือฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในใยผ้าอันเป็นสาเหตุให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจ ถ้าคุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าที่ช่วยให้ผ้าของคุณสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียวไว้ให้คนรักใช้งาน เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่นนี้ ตอบโจทย์การซักผ้าในทุกฤดูกาลได้อย่างลงตัว

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 27GN650-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 27GN650-B

จอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG เติมเต็มอรรถรสในการเล่นเกม ด้วยอัตรารีเฟรช 144Hz

ขอปิดท้ายด้วยของขวัญ Anniversary สำหรับสายเกมเมอร์ กับจอคอมพิวเตอร์ LG UltraGear รุ่น 27GN650-B ที่ช่วยเพิ่มโอกาสในการคว้าชัยชนะ ด้วย IPS 1ms (GtG) เทียบเท่าได้กับ TN Speed ให้ภาพที่ย่อเล็กสุด Afterimages และเวลาตอบสนองที่รวดเร็วช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับประสิทธิภาพการเล่นเกมใหม่ทั้งหมด ด้วยอัตรารีเฟรช 144Hz ช่วยให้เกมเมอร์สามารถมองเห็นเฟรมถัดไปอย่างรวดเร็ว ภาพลื่นไหล เล็งเป้าหมาย และตอบสนองฝ่ายตรงข้ามได้อย่างแม่นยำ ทั้งจอภาพยังรองรับ HDR10 พร้อม sRGB 99% (ประเภท) ทำให้สีสันของหน้าจอสวยสมจริง

 

เป็นอย่างไรกันบ้าง กับไอเดียของขวัญ Anniversary ที่นำมาแนะนำในวันนี้ หวังว่าจะเป็นหนึ่งในตัวเลือกที่ดีสำหรับผู้ที่กำลัมองหาของขวัญวันครบรอบ 3 เดือน 1 ปี หรือ 3 ปี แต่สุดท้ายไม่ว่ามอบของขวัญแบบไหนให้กับคนพิเศษ ก็อย่าลืมดูแลเอาใจใส่คนรักอย่างสม่ำเสมอเพื่อรักษาความรักให้ยืนยาว ส่วนใครที่สนใจมอบเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG เป็นของขวัญแทนใจ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

