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เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG

ให้งานบ้านเป็นเรื่องง่าย

ครบครันด้วยเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยดูแลงานบ้านแทนคุณ

นวัตกรรมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านจากแอลจี
เทคโนโลยีเพื่อชีวิตที่ดีกว่า

ภาพนี้คือเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน

ภาพนี้คือเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน

LG Home Appliance

 เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านที่ดีที่สุดจากแอลจี

LG Home Appliance ช้อปเลย
ภาพนี้คือ LG Wash Tower

LG WashTower

ควบคุมง่าย ด้วยแผงควบคุมตรงกลาง

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
ภาพนี้คือเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนที่มีความจุเยอะ และประหยัดพลังงาน

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม
ภาพนี้คือตู้เย็น อินสตาวิว เคาะสองครั้งมองเห็นด้านใน

LG Instaview

นวัตกรรม Instaview เคาะสองครั้งเพื่อเห็นด้านใน

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

   

 

  

 

ค้นพบเทคโนโลยีที่เหนือกว่า

ภาพนี้คือเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้าน ตู้เย็น เครื่องซักผ้า Washtower Styler เครื่องดูดฝุ่น
เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG

  

ภาพนี้คือเครื่องซักผ้าWashtower เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน
ซักสะอาด ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้า LG

  

ภาพนี้คือตู้เย็นอินสตาวิว ตู้เย็น2ประตู
อาหารสดใหม่เสมอ ด้วยตู้เย็น LG

  

ภาพนี้คือเครื่องดูดฝุ่นแอลจี
ทำความสะอาดบ้านได้ง่ายๆด้วยเครื่องดูดฝุ่น LG

  

เคล็ดลับในการซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า

เคล็ดลับในการซักผ้า

เคล็ดลับในการซักผ้า: วิธีใช้เครื่องซักผ้าของคุณ

วิธีเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าประหยัดพลังงาน

วิธีเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าประหยัดพลังงาน

วิธีเลือกตู้เย็นประหยัดพลังงาน

วิธีเลือกตู้เย็นประหยัดพลังงาน