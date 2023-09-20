About Cookies on This Site

LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LM575B | HD l HDR 10 Pro l LG ThinQ AI Ready

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LM575B | HD l HDR 10 Pro l LG ThinQ AI Ready

32LM575BPTC

LG HD Smart TV รุ่น 32LM575B | HD l HDR 10 Pro l LG ThinQ AI Ready

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

สเปคทั้งหมด

DISPLAY

ขนาดหน้าจอ

32"

ความละเอียดของภาพ

HD (1366 x 768p)

Type

HD/HD TV

BLU Type

Direct

Motion / Refresh rate

Refresh Rate 50(60)Hz

VIDEO(PICTURE QUALITY)

Main Processor ชิปประมวลผลอัจฉริยะ

Quad Core Processor 4K

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

HDR

Active HDR

HDR10 Pro

Yes

HLG

Yes

Video Decoder

HEVC : 2K@60P, 10bit
VP9 : 2K@60P, 10bit

AUDIO

Speaker(Sound Output)

10W
(5W per Channel)

Channel

2.0ch

Direction

Down Firing

Clear Voice

Clear Voice III

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

Sound Share

Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

AI ThinQ

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ready
(Magic/BT compatible)

LG Voice Search

Ready
(Magic/BT compatible)

AI Recommendation

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Mobile Connectivity

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

ThinQ App

Yes

Number of CPUs

Quad

Magic Remote Control

Ready

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Ready

Apps (LG Content Store)

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Time Machine (DVR)

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

2

HDMI Version

HDMI 1.4

USB version 2.0

1

LAN

Yes

Optical Digital Audio Out

Yes

Headphone out

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Bluetooth Vision 5.0

Yes

POWER & GREEN

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy saving Mode

Yes

ACCESSORY

ประเภทรีโมท

รีโมทธรรมดา L-con

DIMENSIONS

Inch

32

Series

LM57

Model

32LM575BPTC.ATM

Width

739

Height

472

Depth

168

Packaging Dimensions (mm)

812 x 510 x 142

Packaging Weight (Kg)

6.1

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

