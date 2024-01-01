We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
#CareForWhatYouWear
In a world full of trends, what defines a classic?
Learn how to age with the clothes you love with LG clothing care solutions.
Watch a video of classic outfits and ways to wear your clothes longer.
Making sustainable choices in what we wear
Mindful Wearing is all about making sustainable choices in what we wear by extending the lifespan of clothes.
With the aim of meeting 'responsible consumption and production' targets set out in Goal #12 of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, LG started the #CareForWhatYouWear campaign in 2020 to support responsible clothing care habits and curb waste.
Anyone can be part of the #CareForWhatYouWear campaign by mindfully caring for your clothes, reforming the clothes you wear, buying vintage clothes, and even trying on dresses from the 1950s at a thrift shop.
Mindful Wearing team
Introducing LG's Mindful Wearing team with fashion tips that will help you make sustainable choices and stay stylish. Take your first steps towards a brighter future for our planet by caring for what you wear.
One Outfit a Week Styling
My #MindfulWearing Tip is to invest in and own timeless pieces that will last longer. You'll see the true versatility of wardrobe classics - can often be re-worn and styled in a variety of ways.
Secondhand Vintage Runway
When it comes to fashionable and classic pieces, my mindful wearing tip is to consider shopping secondhand. Shopping preloved pieces is one way to lower costs and reduce the footprint of our wardrobe.
Old Outfits of The Day
More often than not, the pieces you need are in your own wardrobe already (or your Dad's Mum's Nana's etc.)! Let’s keep re-wearing, caring for and sharing our clothes.
Reform Hacks
LG's "Care For What You Wear," has always provided the best solutions for our clothing: let's give a hand too by trying to use and reuse garments like these 3 super trendy solutions for shirt wearing.